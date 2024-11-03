Rabies Alert Issued in This Region of the U.S. After Raccoon Tests Positive: Signs and Symptoms of the Disease

(Photo provided by: Instagram)

of Anne Arundel County Ministry of Health maryland An alert was issued following the incident. raccoon The test was positive rabies On Nov. 1, the county issued an alert advising anyone who may have come into contact with the raccoon in the 6500 block of Shadyside Road in Shadyside this week to contact authorities.

“Prophylactic treatment may be required for anyone who handles or feeds infected animals or is attacked. Rabies is a fatal disease; preventive treatment We must start (injections) as soon as possible,” the official said.

Rabies is deadly but preventable viral disease It infects the central nervous system (brain and spinal cord) of mammals. Pets and livestock can be vaccinated against rabies, but humans exposed to the virus must receive a post-exposure series of vaccinations for protection.

The rabies virus is spread when the saliva of an infected animal comes into contact with wounds or mucous membranes of warm-blooded mammals, such as wild animals, pets, and humans. Once exposed, the virus remains dormant within the host for weeks to months. During this incubation period, the virus travels from the site of exposure through the central nervous system to the brain. However, during this period, the host has no symptoms and is not contagious. Once it reaches the brain, the virus begins to be excreted, where it can infect other people. After molting, the host usually dies within 7 days of the onset of symptoms. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, rabies is almost always fatal to humans.

symptoms

Pain or tingling in the exposed area

anxiety

insomnia

confusion

mild or partial paralysis

hallucination

stirring

foaming in the mouth

difficulty swallowing

fear of water

animal symptoms

Progressive paralysis of throat and facial muscles

inability to swallow

Lower jaw drooping due to facial nerve paralysis

dull or submissive

restlessness

very aggressive behavior

breathing quickly

lack of coordination

convulsions

If you believe you or your pet has had contact with an infected animal, or if your pet has an unexplained sore, please contact the Anne Arundel County Health Department at 410-222-7254.

