Health
How durable are mRNA Covid vaccines?
In October, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention It recommended that high-risk adults receive a second dose of the latest coronavirus vaccine to increase protection against the virus.
agency Recommended now People over 65 and those with weakened immune systems should receive a second vaccination. 2024-25 vaccine 6 months after the first dose.
This is not the first time the agency has recommended or authorized additional doses for at-risk groups months after the first. In the spring of 2022, authorities 2nd booster dose After the initial fall rollout. the same pattern continued Spring 2023 and Spring 2024.
No other vaccine is given as frequently as this, but experts say these vaccines, especially mRNA vaccine Pfizer and Moderna's products are not effective.
The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are the first to use mRNA technology to induce immunity against the virus, an approach that is important at the beginning of the pandemic because mRNA vaccines can be developed much faster than traditional vaccines. It turned out that.
Despite the CDC's recommendation for booster shots, there is no evidence that mRNA vaccines are not working as well as expected, said Akiko Iwasaki, a professor of immunology at Yale School of Medicine.
Rather, something specific to the virus may be preventing people's bodies from maintaining high levels of immunity, Iwasaki says.
recent research Researchers at Emory University have discovered the so-called hybrid immunity If you were vaccinated at some point and infected with the coronavirus, you were largely unable to establish specific long-lasting cells that secreted antibodies. Iwasaki said this is not the case for people who have received influenza or tetanus shots, suggesting something different is happening with the virus.
“You would think this kind of hybrid immunity would be the most stringent, but we still didn't see this increase in the number of long-lived plasma cells,” she says.
Dr. Ashish Jha, dean of Brown University's School of Public Health and former White House COVID-19 response coordinator, said there is some uncertainty about the durability of mRNA vaccines when compared to older vaccine technologies. said.
“It might be a little less durable,” Jha says. “I don't think we know.”
The bigger problem, Jha said, is how quickly the virus mutates and is present year-round.
“The issue in my mind is more about the virus than the vaccine,” he said, adding that he supports the latest guidance.
“This is something I've actually encouraged my own parents to do, and it's something I've said publicly,” he said.
The guidelines were announced amid concerns that weakened vaccination immunity, especially among older people, could make them more likely to develop severe illness and be hospitalized.
“It's not a bad idea to boost immunity from vaccines every six to 12 months,” said E. John Wherry, an immunologist at the University of Pennsylvania. It added that the vaccine increases antibody levels, which are the first line of defense against the virus.
“This allows the remaining immune system to easily cleanse itself and prevent small illnesses that cause infections,” Wherry says.
A rapidly changing virus
“Every year we look at the strains of the influenza vaccine and try to match them as closely as possible,” said Dr. Anna Durbin, an infectious disease physician and associate professor at Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine. “COVID-19 has accelerated change even further, and we are constantly changing to gain an advantage.”
One reason booster shots for viruses like measles aren't given as often is because viruses don't change as quickly as coronaviruses.
“The measles virus you encounter today is very similar to the measles virus you might have encountered five or 10 years ago,” Jha says.
In an ideal world, coronavirus vaccines would be able to be updated more quickly to match the strains in circulation.
“By the time we choose which strain to switch to, and by the time the vaccine is ready and rolled out, some of the virus has already mutated,” Durkin said. “So the real question is, can we boost immunity that may not be fully compatible with the strains that are circulating?”
She said high-risk people could be better protected if immunity was strengthened by another vaccination.
Jha doesn't expect twice-yearly vaccines to be universally recommended for all age groups, since a 30-year-old's immune system is much stronger than an 80-year-old's.
“Unless the virus becomes more virulent,” he said. “I don't think that's really going to happen.”
|
Sources
2/ https://www.nbcnews.com/health/health-news/durable-are-mrna-covid-vaccines-rcna178457
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Liam Livingstone strike helps England level West Indies ODI series | England cricket team
- Here's Who's Winning in the Latest Trump-Harris Presidential Polls
- PM Modi urges people to participate in Bhasha Gaurav Saptah
- Low-income renters will suffer after UK housing benefit freeze, experts warn | housing benefits
- 'We're Americans': Jennifer Lopez responds to Puerto Rico comments at Trump rally
- Imran Khan will not make any deal, says Fawad Chaudhry – Pakistan
- National table tennis 2: unsurprising defeat of CP Auch on the territory of leader Bordeaux
- 5.2 A strong earthquake shakes Halkidiki – tovima.com
- What will become of the new director general of Macau? — CDC Games
- Prabowo visits Joko Widodo, dinner at Angkringan Solo –
- US tells Iran Israeli response to attacks could be no-holds-barred
- Cleveland State Men's Tennis has a trio making the finals at the Wake Forest Invitation