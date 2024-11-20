Early onset of asthma associated with memory and executive function difficulties in children





Asthma is associated with impaired memory and executive function in children, and can be more severe if asthma develops early, according to results from a recent cohort study published in . American Medical Association Journal.1 Image credit: © WavebreakmediaMicro |stock.adobe.com Little is known about whether asthma is associated with memory impairment in children. However, the high prevalence of this condition in children in the United States and the inflammatory processes associated with asthma pose a potential concern, especially since inflammation can extend to the brain as neuroinflammation.1 This issue has been investigated in the context of corticosteroid treatment. Bender et al. demonstrated that children with asthma treated with high doses of corticosteroids had impaired verbal memory compared to children who received low doses of corticosteroids. However, this trial did not have a comparison group, so no conclusions regarding asthma and memory performance can be drawn.2 Other studies, including one conducted by Jiang et al. using functional magnetic resonance imaging, have reported difficulties with executive function, attention, and visual and working memory. However, these trials did not account for the confounding effects of socio-economic factors that may influence the probability of developing asthma and cognitive impairment. This reality makes it difficult to understand the full picture of potential relationships.1,3 In the current trial, researchers used data from the Adolescent Brain and Cognitive Development Study to assess whether children with asthma showed poorer memory. A battery of cognitive measures was used to measure cognitive abilities, including a picture sequence memory test and a pattern comparison processing speed test.1 A total of 237 children with asthma were analyzed based on inclusion and exclusion criteria, and 135 children had early onset. Overall, episodic memory improved over time (change with age: β = 0.28; 95% CI, 0.21 to 0.35; P< .001). However, of note, the early childhood onset group showed a lower rate of improvement in episodic memory performance compared to the comparison group (change in age × early onset: β = −0.17 ; 95% CI, −0.28 to −0.05; P = .01).1 The researchers observed no such difference between the late childhood onset group and the comparison group (change in age x late onset: β = -0.02, 95% CI, -0.15 to 0.10, 95%C. P= .75).1 Similar results regarding episodic memory ability were found after testing longitudinal models of processing speed and inhibition/attention. Improvements in processing speed were observed over time (annual change: β = 0.39; 95% CI, 0.32-0.45; P< .001) and inhibition and attention (age change: β = 0.29; 95% CI, 0.21-0.36; P< .001), no significant differences were found between groups.1 Next, the researchers conducted a cross-sectional analysis between children with a history of asthma (n=1,031) and a comparison group of children without asthma (n=1,031). Analyzes showed that children with a history of asthma performed worse on episodic memory (β = −0.09; 95% CI, −0.18 to −0.01; P= .04), processing speed (β = -0.13; 95% CI, -0.22 to -0.03; P= .01), inhibition and attention scale (β = −0.11; 95% CI, −0.21 to −0.02; P= .02), the study authors said.1 This data provides the first evidence that children who experience asthma are likely to perform worse on memory tasks, the study authors argued. This is especially true for children who develop asthma early, as this condition can particularly interfere with neurodevelopment.1 One possible explanation for this association is that the association between asthma and developmental trajectory may emerge earlier with respect to memory, perhaps due to susceptibility to subtle hippocampal damage, the study authors wrote. . To address this issue, future studies should seek to include data from additional time points.1 “These results highlight the need to examine this population more closely to understand the extent to which asthma affects neurodevelopment,” the researchers concluded.1 References 1. Christopher-Hayes NJ, Haynes SC, Kenyon NJ, et al. Asthma and memory function in children. JAMA Net Open. 2024;7(11):e2442803. doi:10.1001/jamanetworkopen.2024.42803 2. Bender BG, Lerner JA, Kollasch PA, et al. Changes in mood and memory in children with asthma receiving corticosteroids. Amer Acad Child and Adolescent Psychiatry.1988;27(6):720-725. doi:10.1097/00004583-198811000-00010 3. Kaihua Jiang, Lin Zhu, Yawen Ge et al. A brain network study of attentional cognitive impairment in children with bronchial asthma. 2021. PREPRINT (version 1) is available at Research Square. doi:10.21203/rs.3.rs-969991/v1]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.pharmacytimes.com/view/early-asthma-onset-associated-with-memory-and-executive-function-difficulties-in-children The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos