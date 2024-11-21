Latest information on diagnostic testing and outpatient treatment for new coronavirus infections and influenza | Coca





overview Although underutilized, antiviral treatments can protect against severe illness from COVID-19 and influenza, regardless of vaccination, especially for people at high risk of serious complications. It's important. Diagnostic tests are available to guide clinical decision-making and appropriate treatment for these viral respiratory diseases. In this COCA call, subject matter experts provide an overview of testing and treatment options for coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and influenza, including eligibility, indications, and other considerations such as drug interactions. I will.

presenter Prajna Patel, MD, MPH

chief medical officer

Department of Coronavirus and Other Respiratory Viruses

National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Tim Ueki, MD, MPH, MPP

chief medical officer

Influenza Division

National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

Purpose of the call Purpose of a COCA call At the end of the session, participants will be able to accomplish the following: Cite background information about the topics covered during the presentation. Discuss the role of the CDC in the topics covered during the presentation. We discuss the implications of this topic for clinicians. Discuss concerns and issues related to emergency public health threat preparedness and response. Collaborates with patients, communities, at-risk populations, and other members of the multidisciplinary team of health care providers to promote improved health, wellness, and disease prevention. Activity-specific goals Learn about the antiviral drugs and clinical benefits recommended for the treatment of COVID-19 and influenza. List the factors that determine who receives treatment for COVID-19 and influenza. Outline the indications for testing before starting treatment for COVID-19 and influenza. Examine available treatment options for COVID-19 and influenza among different populations.

continuing education Steps to Earn Continuing Education (CE) To take continuing education (CE) for WC4520R-101024— Latest information on diagnostic testing and outpatient treatment for coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and influenzaplease take a look CDC train Search for courses in the course catalog using WC4520R-101024. Please follow the steps below November 11, 2024. The registration code is COCA101024. To take continuing education (CE) for WD4520R-101024— Latest information on diagnostic testing and outpatient treatment for coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and influenzaplease take a look CDC train Search for courses in the course catalog using . WD4520R-101024. Please follow the steps below. November 12, 2024and November 12, 2026. Enroll and complete the course. Pass the post-assessment with 75%. Complete the assessment. Access your studies and access your certificates and transcripts. Certification statement To help improve patient care, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is jointly accredited by the Accreditation Council for Continuing Medical Education (ACCME), the Accreditation Council for Pharmacy Education (ACPE), and the American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC). I am. Provides continuing education to the medical team. CDC is a co-certified provider of interprofessional continuing education. CME: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention designates this. live maximum activity 1 AMA PRA Category 1 Credit™. Physicians should claim only credits commensurate with their degree of participation in the activity. AAPA CME: Credit Designation Statement – ​​LiveThe Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has been authorized by the American Academy of PAs (AAPA) to award AAPA Category 1 CME credits for activities designed in accordance with AAPA CME standards. This activity is intended for: 1 AAPA Category 1 CME Credit. PAs should only claim credit commensurate with the extent of their participation. CNE: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has designated this activity to: 1 Nursing contact hours. CPE: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has designated this knowledge base Events for pharmacists 0.1 CEUs in Pharmacy Education. The universal activity number is JA4008229-0000-24-043-L04-P and endure JA4008229-0000-24-146-H04-P. CEU: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is authorized by IACET to provide the following services: 0.1 CEUs for this program. Czech Republic: Sponsored by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the designated provider of Continuing Education Contact Hours (CECH) in Health Education by the National Commission for Health Education Credentialing, Inc. This program is designated for Certified Health Education Specialists (CHES).®) and/or Master Certified Health Education Specialist (MCHES)®) can be received up to 1 Total Category I continuing education contact hours. The maximum contact hours available for advanced level continuing education are: 1. The available continuing competency credits are: 1. CDC provider number 98614. AAVSB/Race: This program has been submitted (but has not yet been approved) as a one-hour continuing education credit in jurisdictions that recognize AAVSB RACE approval. However, participants should be aware that some school boards place limits on the number of hours accepted in certain categories or place restrictions on certain methods of delivering continuing education. For Certified Public Health Professionals (CPH): TThe U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is a pre-approved provider and authorized to offer Certified in Public Health (CPH) recertification credits. 1 CPH recertification credit for this program. Disclosure: In accordance with continuing education requirements, all planners and presenters/moderators must disclose all financial relationships of any amount with ineligible companies in the past 24 months, including the use of unlabeled or investigational products. must also be disclosed. CDC, our planners, and presenters/moderators do not have financial relationships with ineligible companies whose principal business is the manufacture, marketing, sale, resale, or distribution of health care products used by or for use by patients. We would like to make it clear that there is no such thing. Content does not include discussion of unlabeled uses of products or investigational products. CDC did not accept financial or in-kind support from ineligible companies for this continuing education activity.

