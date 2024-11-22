Festivals and Diabetes: A Guide to Healthy Indulgence and Guilt-Free Pleasure!

The recent Diwali festival brought the light, joy, warmth of family gatherings and inevitably lots of sweets and sweets. However, the last part is a bit problematic as it poses challenges for people living with diabetes, considering the fact that India is home to over 77 million people.People living with diabetes.

Adding to this overindulgence is wedding season. This period often coincides with festivals and tempts us with even more luxurious foods and sweets. It's no secret that Indian weddings are grand celebrations that include days of feasting, making the extravagant food even harder to resist. When festivals and weddings come together and food becomes plentiful, it becomes even more difficult to maintain healthy eating habits.

some research4 It also suggests that the holiday season, which runs from the last week of November to the first or second week of January, may be a key period for weight gain. One study consistently observed significant weight gain during this period.

Looking at the bigger picture, festivals bring us joy, but the challenge is to balance celebration and health at the same time.

This year, let's explore how you can participate in the festivities while staying healthy, especially by controlling your sugar intake.

“Sweet Challenge”

Indian sweets made with partially hydrogenated substances5 Vegetable oils are rich in saturated and trans fats, as well as high concentrations of sugars and fats. During festivals, the consumption of these sweets spikes significantly. For example, during Diwali and its subsequent celebrations, a variety of traditional sweets are often consumed, including: ladoo, Barfissand Gulab Jamuns Although delicious, it can cause a rise in blood sugar levels. The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends reducing free sugar intake to less than 10%2 Total energy intake guidelines become even more important during the Christmas season. Understand the impact

Increased sugar intake: Festive events significantly increase sugar consumption, which can lead to elevated blood sugar levels in diabetics.

Diabetes in India: Prevalence is almost 9.3%3 Diabetes is a major health concern among adults in India, and dietary restrictions are often overlooked, especially during festivals.

Celebrate in a healthy way

You don't have to sacrifice your health to celebrate. Diabetes can be managed during the Christmas season with a little care. Here are some tips:

1. Healthy Alternatives

Innovate your recipes by replacing sugar with natural sweeteners like dates, figs, and stevia. Choose whole grains over refined flours and incorporate nuts and seeds to add nutritional value to your festive treats.

2. Moderation is the key to weight loss

Enjoy your favorite sweets in moderation. Since it is served in small portions, you can enjoy the flavor without eating too much. This habit is key to maintaining stable blood sugar levels and promoting weight loss.



3. Don't be a couch potato

Physical activity is the cornerstone of diabetes management. Encourage your family and friends to join in some light activities, such as a post-meal walk or a dance session, to stay active and keep it in the festive spirit.



4. Hydrate wisely

Choose water or unsweetened drinks instead of sugary drinks. Staying hydrated is essential to maintaining blood sugar levels, especially when consuming nutritious foods.



5. Continuous monitoring

Control your blood sugar levels. Consult your doctor if you notice any unusual spikes.

On that note, here are some healthy holiday recipes just for you.

carrot ladoo

material:

1/2 cup unsweetened shredded coconut

1/4 cup sugar-free sweetener (erythritol or stevia)

1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1/2 teaspoon ground cardamom

1/4 teaspoon nutmeg powder

2 tablespoons ghee (clarified butter)

Vanilla essence/vanilla extract 1 teaspoon

Preparation:

Wash and peel the carrots. Grate on a grater or food processor.

Chop the almonds and walnuts into small pieces.

cooking:

Heat a non-stick frying pan over medium heat and add the grated carrots. Fry for 3-4 minutes until the carrots are slightly soft.

Add ghee to the pan and continue cooking for another 2-3 minutes until the carrots are cooked.

In a separate bowl, combine almond flour, shredded coconut, chopped almonds, chopped walnuts, unsweetened sweetener, ground cinnamon, ground cardamom, and ground nutmeg. Mix well.

Add the boiled carrots to the bowl and mix until well mixed.

Add the vanilla extract/vanilla extract to the mixture and stir until evenly distributed.

Let the mixture cool slightly to make it easier to handle.

Take a portion of the mixture and roll it into bite-sized laddoos using your hands.

Place the laddoos on a plate or tray and refrigerate for an hour to firm up.

Note:

This recipe makes 12 laddoos.



Nutritional value:



protein: 3 grams

fat: 8 grams

carbohydrates: 6 grams

Energy: 70 calories

Enjoy the festive mood

The festive season of weddings in November and December is a time of reflection, renewal and rejoicing with loved ones. The essence of this season and the months immediately following it goes beyond the food we eat and focuses on the light within and around us.

conclusion

Seasonal celebrations come with the challenge of managing diabetes amidst the temptations of festive sweets. However, with careful selection, portion control, weight loss, and a focus on staying active, it's possible to enjoy the festivities without compromising your health. Now, as we celebrate the victory of light over darkness, let's also celebrate our commitment to health and well-being, paving the way for a joyful and healthy holiday season.

Talk to your doctor about new diabetes management possibilities that are proven to be effective for diabetes complications. Let's work together to reduce the burden of diabetes in India.



References:

