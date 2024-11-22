Health
Festivals and Diabetes: A Guide to Healthy Indulgence and Guilt-Free Pleasure!
Adding to this overindulgence is wedding season. This period often coincides with festivals and tempts us with even more luxurious foods and sweets. It's no secret that Indian weddings are grand celebrations that include days of feasting, making the extravagant food even harder to resist. When festivals and weddings come together and food becomes plentiful, it becomes even more difficult to maintain healthy eating habits.
Dr. Beena Bansal, MBBS, MD, DM, Director & Founder, DOOR TO CARE, Endocrinology & Diabetes Clinic, Gurgaon, Director & Co-Founder, CareOps Solutions Pvt Ltd, Designing 'Smart' Inpatient Diabetes Management
some research4 It also suggests that the holiday season, which runs from the last week of November to the first or second week of January, may be a key period for weight gain. One study consistently observed significant weight gain during this period.
Looking at the bigger picture, festivals bring us joy, but the challenge is to balance celebration and health at the same time.
This year, let's explore how you can participate in the festivities while staying healthy, especially by controlling your sugar intake.
“Sweet Challenge”
Indian sweets made with partially hydrogenated substances5 Vegetable oils are rich in saturated and trans fats, as well as high concentrations of sugars and fats. During festivals, the consumption of these sweets spikes significantly. For example, during Diwali and its subsequent celebrations, a variety of traditional sweets are often consumed, including: ladoo, Barfissand Gulab Jamuns Although delicious, it can cause a rise in blood sugar levels. The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends reducing free sugar intake to less than 10%2 Total energy intake guidelines become even more important during the Christmas season. Understand the impact
- Increased sugar intake: Festive events significantly increase sugar consumption, which can lead to elevated blood sugar levels in diabetics.
- Diabetes in India: Prevalence is almost 9.3%3 Diabetes is a major health concern among adults in India, and dietary restrictions are often overlooked, especially during festivals.
Celebrate in a healthy way
You don't have to sacrifice your health to celebrate. Diabetes can be managed during the Christmas season with a little care. Here are some tips:
1. Healthy Alternatives
Innovate your recipes by replacing sugar with natural sweeteners like dates, figs, and stevia. Choose whole grains over refined flours and incorporate nuts and seeds to add nutritional value to your festive treats.
2. Moderation is the key to weight loss
Enjoy your favorite sweets in moderation. Since it is served in small portions, you can enjoy the flavor without eating too much. This habit is key to maintaining stable blood sugar levels and promoting weight loss.
3. Don't be a couch potato
Physical activity is the cornerstone of diabetes management. Encourage your family and friends to join in some light activities, such as a post-meal walk or a dance session, to stay active and keep it in the festive spirit.
4. Hydrate wisely
Choose water or unsweetened drinks instead of sugary drinks. Staying hydrated is essential to maintaining blood sugar levels, especially when consuming nutritious foods.
5. Continuous monitoring
Control your blood sugar levels. Consult your doctor if you notice any unusual spikes.
On that note, here are some healthy holiday recipes just for you.
carrot ladoo
material:
- 1/2 cup unsweetened shredded coconut
- 1/4 cup sugar-free sweetener (erythritol or stevia)
- 1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon
- 1/2 teaspoon ground cardamom
- 1/4 teaspoon nutmeg powder
- 2 tablespoons ghee (clarified butter)
- Vanilla essence/vanilla extract 1 teaspoon
Preparation:
- Wash and peel the carrots. Grate on a grater or food processor.
- Chop the almonds and walnuts into small pieces.
cooking:
- Heat a non-stick frying pan over medium heat and add the grated carrots. Fry for 3-4 minutes until the carrots are slightly soft.
- Add ghee to the pan and continue cooking for another 2-3 minutes until the carrots are cooked.
- In a separate bowl, combine almond flour, shredded coconut, chopped almonds, chopped walnuts, unsweetened sweetener, ground cinnamon, ground cardamom, and ground nutmeg. Mix well.
- Add the boiled carrots to the bowl and mix until well mixed.
- Add the vanilla extract/vanilla extract to the mixture and stir until evenly distributed.
- Let the mixture cool slightly to make it easier to handle.
- Take a portion of the mixture and roll it into bite-sized laddoos using your hands.
- Place the laddoos on a plate or tray and refrigerate for an hour to firm up.
Note:
This recipe makes 12 laddoos.
Nutritional value:
- protein: 3 grams
- fat: 8 grams
- carbohydrates: 6 grams
- Energy: 70 calories
Enjoy the festive mood
The festive season of weddings in November and December is a time of reflection, renewal and rejoicing with loved ones. The essence of this season and the months immediately following it goes beyond the food we eat and focuses on the light within and around us.
conclusion
Seasonal celebrations come with the challenge of managing diabetes amidst the temptations of festive sweets. However, with careful selection, portion control, weight loss, and a focus on staying active, it's possible to enjoy the festivities without compromising your health. Now, as we celebrate the victory of light over darkness, let's also celebrate our commitment to health and well-being, paving the way for a joyful and healthy holiday season.
Talk to your doctor about new diabetes management possibilities that are proven to be effective for diabetes complications. Let's work together to reduce the burden of diabetes in India.
References:
- World Health Organization. (Accessed November 5, 2024.). Diabetes – India. World Health Organization. link
- Guidelines: Sugar intake for adults and children. Geneva: World Health Organization. 2015. link
- Mighty et al. Socioeconomic inequalities in diabetes recognition, treatment, and management among Indian adults: Evidence from the Indian National Family Health Survey (NFHS), 2019–2021. Sci Rep 13, 2971 (2023)
- Díaz-Zavala RG, Castro-Cantu MF, Valencia ME, Álvarez-Hernández G, Javy MM, Esparza-Romero J. The influence of the holiday season on weight gain: a narrative review. J. Obes. 2017;2017:2085136. doi: 10.1155/2017/2085136. Epub 2017 7 4. PMID: 28744374; PMCID: PMC5514330. )
- Gulati S, Misra A. Sugar intake, obesity and diabetes in India. nutrients. 2014 Dec 22;6(12):5955-74. doi:10.3390/nu6125955. PMID: 25533007; PMCID: PMC4277009. )
Disclaimer: This content is part of Novo Nordisk's disease awareness efforts. Opinions and views are those of medical professionals. ET's news and editorial staff was not involved in the creation of this article and does not endorse or recommend its content. The content on this site provides general information about health and well-being. It is not intended to be medical advice and is not a substitute for professional medical expertise or treatment. If you need help controlling your health condition, we recommend talking to your doctor.
|
Sources
2/ https://m.economictimes.com/industry/healthcare/biotech/healthcare/festivity-and-diabetes-a-guide-to-healthy-indulgences-and-guilt-free-joy/articleshow/115561819.cms
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- The International Criminal Court has ordered the arrest of the Prime Minister of Israel
- Speculative, inaccurate: Trudeau govt denies Canadian media report linking PM Modi and S Jaishankar to Nijjar murder plot | News from India
- Walmart reveals impact of Trump pricing plan and social media isn't happy
- Fifth tourist dies in suspected massive methanol poisoning in Laos | BBC News
- Australia at 67-7 against India after 17 wickets fall on the opening day of the first cricket Test
- Captain Tom Moore's family made more than £1 million from the charity
- Festivals and Diabetes: A Guide to Healthy Indulgence and Guilt-Free Pleasure!
- Trump names Pam Bondi attorney general after Gaetz withdraws
- UK Championship Snooker 2024: Latest scores, results and fixtures as Ronnie O'Sullivan defends his title
- The situation experiences a 2.3 magnitude earthquake – WFSB
- Canada denies links between Nijjar murder and PM Modi, Jaishankar and NSA Doval
- Singapore ends decade-long quest for women's team title at SEA Championships