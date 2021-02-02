Indian Physician Appointed Global Coordinator of US Presidential Malaria Initiative







Born in Liberia, Punjabi and his family

“After my oath this morning, I am honored to share the appointment of Biden as President.

“My family and I arrived in the United States 30 years ago after fleeing the civil war in Liberia. Helping the American community gather around my family and regain our lives. I am honored to serve a country that has helped me regain my own life, he said of the Biden-Harris administration.

In the face of an “unprecedented” crisis, Punjabi said it was humbled by the US challenges the world faced for a better recovery.

“But, as I learned in America, we are not defined by the circumstances we face, but by how we respond,” he said in a series of tweets.

As a physician and public health expert who has cared for patients with the President’s Malaria Initiative and its partners, the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) and the staff of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Punjabi said: They have saved lives around the world in response to the fight against malaria, one of the oldest and deadliest pandemics. ”

He said this mission was personal to him.

Launched in 2005, the US President’s Malaria Initiative (PMI) manages and eradicates malaria in support of 24 partners in sub-Saharan Africa and three programs in the Greater Mekong region of Southeast Asia.

“My grandparents and parents were infected with malaria while living in India. When I was a kid in Liberia, I got sick with malaria and as a doctor serving in Africa, this illness killed too many lives. I saw it robbed, “he said. He said he saw how the Malaria Initiative and its partners responded with determination in the countries in which it operates.

“I was relieved to see the faces of my parents who survived malaria because their children were treated with medication and treated by health care workers supported by their support,” he said.

Tedros Adhanom Gebreez, Executive Director of the World Health Organization, congratulated the appointment of Punjabi.

“Congratulations to Raj Panjabi, who has been appointed as @POTUS Malaria Coordinator for @PMIgov. We can end malaria together!” Ghebreyesus tweeted.

Punjabi fled Liberia during the country’s civil war at the age of nine and became a US refugee. He returned to Liberia as a medical student and co-founded Last Mile Health in 2007.

He has been an assistant professor of medicine at

The Punjabi and Last Mile Health Team played a key role in the 2013-16 West African Ebola epidemic, helping train more than 1,000 front-line community health workers, and the Liberia government opening the country’s Ebola Operations Center. Helped to take the lead. Punjabi testified at the US Senate Diplomatic Subcommittee about the epidemic of Ebola.

In response to COVID-19, he led Last Mile Health to help the African government train front-line healthcare professionals. He advised former President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf as Co-Chair of the World Health Organization’s (WHO) Independent Committee for Pandemic Countermeasures and Responses.Punjabi took care of the patient

He graduated from the University of North Carolina School of Medicine and is trained in internal medicine and primary care. Washington: US President Joe Biden Dr. Raj Panjabi, a public health expert from India, has been appointed as the leader of the Malaria Initiative for the control and eradication of diseases in African and Asian countries.Born in Liberia, Punjabi and his family Country During the civil war, he arrived in the United States as a refugee in the 1990s.“After my oath this morning, I am honored to share the appointment of Biden as President. Malaria coordinator Lead the US President’s Malaria Initiative. I am grateful to be able to serve on this occasion. ”“My family and I arrived in the United States 30 years ago after fleeing the civil war in Liberia. Helping the American community gather around my family and regain our lives. I am honored to serve a country that has helped me regain my own life, he said of the Biden-Harris administration.In the face of an “unprecedented” crisis, Punjabi said it was humbled by the US challenges the world faced for a better recovery.“But, as I learned in America, we are not defined by the circumstances we face, but by how we respond,” he said in a series of tweets.As a physician and public health expert who has cared for patients with the President’s Malaria Initiative and its partners, the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) and the staff of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Punjabi said: They have saved lives around the world in response to the fight against malaria, one of the oldest and deadliest pandemics. ”He said this mission was personal to him.Launched in 2005, the US President’s Malaria Initiative (PMI) manages and eradicates malaria in support of 24 partners in sub-Saharan Africa and three programs in the Greater Mekong region of Southeast Asia.“My grandparents and parents were infected with malaria while living in India. When I was a kid in Liberia, I got sick with malaria and as a doctor serving in Africa, this illness killed too many lives. I saw it robbed, “he said. He said he saw how the Malaria Initiative and its partners responded with determination in the countries in which it operates.“I was relieved to see the faces of my parents who survived malaria because their children were treated with medication and treated by health care workers supported by their support,” he said.Tedros Adhanom Gebreez, Executive Director of the World Health Organization, congratulated the appointment of Punjabi.“Congratulations to Raj Panjabi, who has been appointed as @POTUS Malaria Coordinator for @PMIgov. We can end malaria together!” Ghebreyesus tweeted.Punjabi fled Liberia during the country’s civil war at the age of nine and became a US refugee. He returned to Liberia as a medical student and co-founded Last Mile Health in 2007.He has been an assistant professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School According to his LinkedIn profile, he is a Associate Doctor at Brigham and Women’s Hospital and CEO and co-founder of Last Mile Health.The Punjabi and Last Mile Health Team played a key role in the 2013-16 West African Ebola epidemic, helping train more than 1,000 front-line community health workers, and the Liberia government opening the country’s Ebola Operations Center. Helped to take the lead. Punjabi testified at the US Senate Diplomatic Subcommittee about the epidemic of Ebola.In response to COVID-19, he led Last Mile Health to help the African government train front-line healthcare professionals. He advised former President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf as Co-Chair of the World Health Organization’s (WHO) Independent Committee for Pandemic Countermeasures and Responses.Punjabi took care of the patient COVID And the need for urgent care.He graduated from the University of North Carolina School of Medicine and is trained in internal medicine and primary care. Massachusetts General Hospital Harvard Medical School Master’s Degree in Epidemiology Public Health Johns Hopkins .. He has been a faculty member at Harvard Kennedy School. PTI LKJ RC

..





What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos