Studies say AI helps predict mortality in covid-19 patients

New Delhi: Artificial intelligence (AI) can help predict mortality using patient data, as doctors around the world struggle to keep patients from succumbing to covid-19. Shown in a study at the University of Copenhagen.

AI can predict who is most likely to die from the coronavirus, but studies published in the journal Scientific Reports can also help determine who should be at the forefront of the valuable covid-19 vaccine. It states.

Based on patient data from the capital regions of Denmark and New Zealand, the results of the study showed that artificial intelligence can determine whether a person will die of covid-19 with up to 90% accuracy. When hospitalized with covid-19, you can predict whether you need a respiratory system with 80% accuracy.

Since the first wave of the pandemic, researchers have been working on developing computer models that can predict how badly a person will be affected by covid-19, based on medical history and health data.

“During the first wave, we were afraid that patients in the intensive care unit would not have enough respiratory tract, so we started developing a model to support the hospital. New findings show people in need of vaccines. It can also be used for careful identification, “says Professor Mads. Nielsen, Faculty of Computer Science, University of Copenhagen.

The researchers provided health data from 3,944 Danish covid-19 patients to a computer program. They said body mass index (BMI), gender, and high blood pressure are one of the most important factors.

“Our results, of course, show that age and BMI are the most decisive parameters of how seriously a person is affected by covid-19, but for men. , You are more likely to die or end up with a respiratory tract. Blood pressure and neurological disorders. “

Studies show that, in descending order of BMI priority, age, high blood pressure, men, neurological disorders, COPD, asthma, diabetes, and heart disease are the most influential factors in whether a patient has respiratory infections. After being infected with covid-19.

“We found that if one or more of these parameters were affected, it might make sense to move them up in the vaccine queue,” Nielsen added.