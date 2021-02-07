Democratic Republic of the Congo announces “revival” of Ebola





Beni (Democratic Republic of the Congo) (AFP) The Democratic Republic of the Congo announced on Sunday a “revival” of Ebola hemorrhagic fever in the troubled east, just three months after authorities declared the end of the country’s previous outbreak, after a woman died of illness. “There is another episode of the Ebola virus in the Vienna Health Zone in North Kivu,” Health Minister Eteni Longondo told state television RTNC. “It was the farmer, the wife of a survivor of Ebola, who showed typical signs of the disease on February 1,” he added. She died on February 3, after which her blood sample was tested positive for Ebola, the Ministry of Health said. On November 18, the Democratic Republic of the Congo declared the end of the 11th Ebola outbreak in northwestern Equator, claiming 55 out of 130 deaths in about six months. The last person to be declared recovered from Ebola in Ecuador was October 16. The widespread use of Ebola vaccination given to more than 40,000 people has helped control the disease. A recurrence of Ebola occurs in the northeastern part of the country, an area suffering from violence between armed groups, as a vast African country is fighting its own Covid-19 outbreak. The previous outbreak of Ebola in the eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo from August 1, 2018 to June 25, 2020 killed 2,277 people and was the worst in history in the country. It was also the second-highest victim of the disease in 44 years of history, only occurring in three countries that killed 11,300 people in West Africa between 2013 and 2016. Ebola was first identified in 1976 after scientists investigated a series of unexplained deaths in what is now the northern Democratic Republic of the Congo. Symptoms are severe: high fever and myalgia, followed by vomiting and diarrhea, skin rash, kidney and liver failure, internal and external bleeding. According to the World Health Organization, the average case fatality rate from Ebola is about 50%, but in some epidemics it can rise to 90%. The virus that causes Ebola is thought to be present in bats. The Democratic Republic of the Congo has also recorded 23,599 cases of coronavirus and 681 deaths in a population of approximately 80 million. © 2021 AFP

