Interior Health Releases 48 Mass COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic Locations





Interior Health Authority has released 48 Mass Locations COVID-19 (new coronavirus infection) (# If there is no character limit, add parentheses when first appearing A vaccination clinic that will open inside British Columbia within the next few weeks. Clinics are held in arenas, curling clubs, community halls, universities, convention centers and health centers. You can find a clinic near you Interior health website. read more: Coronavirus: Vaccine Reservation for the Elderly Starting Monday, Interior Health Says In Okanagan, Kelowna’s clinic is 505 Doyle Ave. It will be held at the Kelowna Health Service Center in Kelowna and the Trinity Hall in 1905 Springfield Rd. It will open on March 17th and March 15th, respectively. The Penticton COVID-19 Immunization Clinic will take place at 273 Power Street in the Penticton Trade and Convention Center. It will open on March 15th. The story continues under the ad Eligible Vernon residents will be directed to the Vernon Recreation Center at 3310 37th Ave. It will open on March 15th.









Starting Monday, seniors over 90 and Aboriginal people over 65 can call Interior Health to make an appointment for vaccination. telephone number is 1-877-740-7747 Business hours are 7 AM to 7 PM Pacific Standard Time, 7 days a week. To avoid overwhelming phone lines, qualified residents are required to make phone calls in stages based on age and year of birth. Please call after Monday, March 8 in the following cases:

You were born before 1931 (over 90 years old)

You are an Aboriginal person and elder born before 1956 (65+) [ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ] Call us after Monday, March 15th in the following cases:

You were born before 1936 (85+) Please call after Monday, March 22 in the following cases:

You were born before 1941 (80+) Family members and support personnel can also book on behalf of qualified personnel. The story continues under the ad









You will be asked to provide your name, date of birth, zip code, personal health number, and current contact information. You will receive a confirmation email when your booking is complete, Interior Health said. Trend story What BC should know when starting to book COVID-19 vaccine for people over 90 on Monday

Senior Navy officers were threatened after reporting McDonald’s allegations: Sources “The focus of this effort is to protect the elderly,” said Karen Bromink, vice president of pandemic response, on Sunday. read more: Canada plans to get nearly 1 million vaccines this week and next week: officials “We expect to have a lot of callers, especially in the first few days, so we’re asking them to keep their schedule and make phone calls in stages,” says Bloemink. Interior Health demands patience from the general public and reassures people that they have enough vaccines to vaccinate qualified residents. The story continues under the ad If qualified seniors miss the qualification period to get a shot, they won’t lose their place, Bloemink said.









“After someone qualifies, they can book at any time, regardless of which week it is,” she said. Phase 2 of British Columbia’s high-dose COVID-19 vaccination program is probably the first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, and residents will be contacted when they are eligible for a second dose. Eligible residents cannot choose which of the four Canadian-approved vaccines is available. read more: Coronavirus: British Columbia Company Creates Mask Recycling Program to Fight Waste “We are confident that all of us will have access to the vaccine for those who want to be vaccinated,” Bloemink said of the local vaccine supply. The story continues under the ad The Interior Health community health team is also reaching out to older people who may not be able to physically reach the clinic.









“We first expect individuals to come to the clinic as much as possible,” she said. “If that is not possible, we will work with those individuals to create a plan that suits the needs of what they have.” Health officials have warned that vaccinated older people should not resume their pre-pandemic life. “At this stage, the state health officer’s orders are still in place,” said Dr. Albert de Villiers, Chief Health Officer. “Even if you have a vaccine, you have to follow all those instructions.” From March to mid-April, approximately 400,000 British Columbia residents will be vaccinated during the current Phase 2 of BC’s vaccination program. The story continues under the ad For more information on the next phase, please visit: BC’s COVID-19 Vaccination Program website. View link »

