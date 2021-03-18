Significant Decrease in Local COVID-19 Cases Wednesday, State-wide Hospitalization Decreased – NBC5 Dallas Fort Worth

Throughout the four largest counties in northern Texas on Wednesday A cumulative total of 22 reported COVID-19 deaths and 785 newly reported viral cases.

Across the state, the State Department of Health reported 4,034 new cases of the virus on Wednesday (state case data are usually one day behind the local health sector and were reported today in Dallas, Tarant, and Colin. Numbers will be reported by the state tomorrow) 179 By March 16th, more deaths had occurred. The percentage of people hospitalized for COVID-19 in TSA-E was 5.07%, a decrease of .29% from yesterday. State-wide hospitalizations have decreased from 3,999 to 3,915.

County-specific details for the Dallas, Talent, Denton, and Colin counties are as follows, based on data reported by county authorities, local health departments, and state health departments on Wednesday, March 17.

Dallas County

Dallas County reported another 10 COVID-19 deaths and 215 new virus cases on Wednesday.

In the last seven days, Dallas County has published 2,119 new possible cases of the virus. This is an average of 303 per day. A week ago, the county reported an average of 358 new cases per day.

Over the past seven days, Dallas County has also announced 129 deaths, an average of 18 deaths per day. A week ago, the county reported an average of 24 deaths per day.

Since March 2020, the county has reported a total of 287,451 viral cases, including 250,028 confirmed cases (PCR) and 37,423 possible cases (antigens). There were 3,330 deaths from the virus. Currently, there are an estimated 276,243 recovery and 7,878 estimated active cases remain in the county.

Tarrant County

Tarrant County reported another nine COVID-19 deaths and 323 new virus cases on Wednesday.

In the last seven days, Tarrant County has published 2,025 new possible cases of the virus. This averages 289 per day. A week ago, the county reported an average of 326 new cases per day.

Over the past seven days, Tarrant County has also announced 117 deaths, an average of 17 deaths per day. A week ago, the county reported an average of 15 deaths per day.

Since March 2020, the county has reported a total of 248,102 viruses, including 210,021 confirmed cases (PCR) and 38,081 possible cases (antigens). There were 3,147 deaths due to the virus. Currently, there are an estimated 237,213 recovery cases, and 7,742 estimated active cases remain in the county.

Denton County

Denton County reported 236 new cases of COVID-19 virus on Wednesday, and there were no new deaths. Of the new cases, 193 are active and 43 have already cleared the recovery protocol.

In the last seven days, Denton County has published 1,997 potential cases of the new virus. This is an average of 285 per day. A week ago, the county reported an average of 416 new cases per day.

Over the past seven days, Denton County has also announced 16 deaths, an average of 2.3 deaths per day. A week ago, the county reported an average of 1.4 deaths per day.

Since March 2020, the county has reported a total of 70,579 viral cases, including 52,542 confirmed cases (PCR) and 18,037 possible cases (antigens). There were 447 deaths due to the virus. Currently, there are an estimated 60,648 recovery and 9,484 estimated active cases remain in the county.

Collin County

The Texas Department of Health reported 11 new cases of COVID-19 virus and 3 new deaths in Collin County on Wednesday.

In the last seven days, DSHS has announced a new possible case of 737 virus. This is an average of 105 per day. A week ago, the county reported an average of 145 new cases per day.

Over the past seven days, DSHS has also announced 19 deaths in Collin County, with an average of 2.7 deaths per day. A week ago, the county reported an average of 2.6 deaths per day.

Since March 2020, DSHS has reported a total of 85,326 viral cases in the county, including 71,277 confirmed cases (PCR) and 14,049 possible cases (antigens). There were 773 deaths due to the virus. Currently, there are an estimated 84,344 recovery and 209 estimated active cases remain in the county.

Want to be on the waiting list for vaccines?

The county’s health department has set up a waiting list for those who wish to be vaccinated and qualified under Phase 1A, 1B, 1C, and child care and education staff.

You can register for vaccination in the Colin, Dallas, Denton, and Talent counties. The link is below.

Waiting list link: Colin — Search the waiting list | Dallas | Denton | Talent

You do not need to be a resident of the county to enroll in the COVID-19 vaccine in that county. Registration is possible for anyone in Texas. For those who do not have internet access, Tarrant County also accepts registrations by phone 817-248-6299. In Dallas County, call the DCHHS Vaccine Hotline 1-855-IMMUNE9 (1-855-466-8639). In Denton County, call 940-349-2585.

The vaccine is currently given only to people who are part of Phases 1A, 1B, and 1C, as outlined by the Texas Department of Health. Phase 1A targets are front-line healthcare professionals or long-term care facility residents. Phase 1B includes people over the age of 65, or people over the age of 16 with a chronic condition at risk of severe illness.

On March 3, the availability of vaccines was expanded to include school and childcare workers. On March 15, the vaccine eligibility was expanded to include Phase 1C, which includes everyone over the age of 50.

Groups entering Phase 2 and Phase 3 are currently under consideration by state health authorities. Authorities hope that distribution can be significantly increased as more vaccines become available. President Biden said the vaccine should be available to all Americans by May 1.

After vaccination, people are expected to receive some protection within a few weeks of the first shot, but full protection may not occur until a few weeks after the second shot. Even when fully vaccinated, the vaccine does not provide 100% protection and can be infected with the virus.