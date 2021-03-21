When will my children be able to get the COVID-19 vaccine? | Health care





Q: When will the COVID-19 vaccine be available to children? A: Vaccines are being given to protect against COVID-19, so we have taken a major step towards slowing down the virus that causes this deadly disease. The first released vaccine is approved for use in adults and teens over the age of 16. High-risk groups such as front-line workers and the elderly may be vaccinated first, while other adults and teens may be vaccinated later this spring. Studies show that these new vaccines are very effective and safe. The American Academy of Pediatrics encourages older people in their teens and older to obtain the COVID-19 vaccine as soon as it becomes available. Clinical trials must be completed before the COVID-19 vaccine is available to young teens and children. This is to ensure that the vaccine is safe and effective for these age groups. Children are not small adults. It cannot simply be assumed that the vaccine will have the same effect on children and on older people. There are current studies involving children up to 12 years of age, but it is important that children of all ages be included in more exams as soon as possible. The COVID-19 pandemic continues to cause terrible damage to children’s lives. More data on children’s vaccines is needed so that they can protect their children from this virus and control their pandemics. When this information becomes available, AAP will confirm it and make vaccine recommendations for children and adolescents. The timing of vaccine availability depends on the results of vaccine trials in adolescents and children that are planned or currently underway. However, based on the current pace of research, it may be possible to vaccinate children and adolescents of at least some age groups before the beginning of the 2021-22 school year. Once the vaccine has been shown to be safe and effective for children, health authorities, including the CDC and AAP, recommend when and how children should be vaccinated. However, it is up to the state government to decide which vaccine is needed to enroll in school. These decisions may vary from state to state. In the meantime, make sure your child is up to date with measles, flu, whooping cough, and other pediatrician-recommended vaccinations. Lower vaccination rates can lead to new outbreaks of dangerous illnesses. And that’s the last thing everyone needs on top of COVID-19. Enjoy the day when all children can safely spend time with friends, travel with their families and enjoy the community, thanks to safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine and other measures to reduce viral infections. I am doing it.

Dr. James D. Campbell is a Maryland-based pediatric infectious disease expert and a member of the Infectious Diseases Commission of the American Academy of Pediatrics. For more information, please visit. HealthyChildren.org, AAP Parents Website.

..





What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos