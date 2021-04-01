COVID Vaccine Guidelines: Can Fully Vaccinated People Spread the Coronavirus?





New York-Can I spread the coronavirus after vaccination? That is possible. Experts say the risk is low, but we’re still studying how Shot slows the spread of the virus. Current vaccines are very effective in preventing people from getting serious illness with COVID-19. However, even if the vaccinated person does not get sick, he or she can get infected without showing any symptoms. Experts believe that the vaccine will also reduce the chances of those people spreading the virus. Dr. Robert Gallo, a virus expert at the University of Maryland School of Medicine, said: Some evidence to date suggests that people who are infected despite vaccination have less coronavirus in their nose than those who are not vaccinated. It makes it difficult to spread. In an attempt to answer the question, the United States has begun research on college students who are willing to take a daily nasal swab test. Given the uncertainty and the arrival of more contagious variants, experts say that fully vaccinated people are at high risk of serious illness in public and when infected. He says that masks and social distance should be kept on when visiting with unvaccinated people. “We still have to be careful,” Garo said. “Vaccines are essential, but it’s not a cure-it’s all about ending the epidemic tomorrow.” Other factors, such as community vaccination rates and the continued proliferation of cases in the community, can also affect the likelihood that a vaccinated person will spread the virus. Dr. Larain Lynn Washer, an infectious disease expert at the University of Michigan, said:

