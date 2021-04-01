The first case of a Brazilian COVID-19 mutant in Michigan identified by Bay.

Michigan has identified the first case of a P.1 or Brazilian COVID-19 mutant in a Bay County resident, state officials announced Thursday.

The state has currently identified five variants of the coronavirus, with the first B.1.1.7 variant found in the United Kingdom being the most prominent.

According to a state announcement, the P.1 variant was reported by Quest at the Institute of Commerce, and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services was notified on Wednesday.

The Bay County Health Department said in a statement that the resident was a woman and her travel history was unknown. The case was diagnosed in early March and she recovered. It did not provide additional information about the resident, including her age.

The health department is investigating her exposure history to identify the source of the infection. The county has also confirmed appropriate quarantine measures, conducted contact tracing, and, according to the release, requires a full 14-day quarantine period for all close contact.

County Public Health Officer Joel Strass said it was the second new variant of COVID-19 identified in Bay County since last week. “”

The Bay County Health Department has investigated three cases of the B.1.1.7 variant since the first case was identified in the county on Friday. No cases of B.1.351 or South African variants have been identified in the county.

“We are concerned about the discovery of another variant in Michigan,” said Elizabeth Hartel, director of state health. “Now, by Michigan properly wearing masks, socially distant, avoiding crowds, washing hands frequently, and planning to obtain safe and effective COVID-19, the virus It is even more important to continue working to slow the spread. When it’s their turn, the virus.

“All of us have a personal responsibility to delay the spread of COVID-19 and end this pandemic as soon as possible.”

Michigan has the worst number of COVID-19 cases per capita in the last seven days. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention..

Cases and hospitalizations are increasing, especially among young people who have not yet had vaccination opportunities.

More:The hospital acquires young COVID-19 patients.New case, fewer deaths for nursing home residents

More:Beaumont Health has the highest number of COVID-19 inpatients in Michigan

Michigan over 16 years old will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine from Monday, but some providers such as Detroit, Macomb County, and Spectrum Health have already released the vaccine for 16 years and older.

The Bay County Health Department will continue to prioritize vaccines over the age of 50, but will accept as many current age categories as the state allows. All Bay County residents over the age of 16 are encouraged to enroll in the vaccine and will be sent an invitation to book a future health department clinic.

Michigan plans to get more vaccines next week to mitigate the surge in cases in the state. Governor Gretchen Whitmer said earlier this week that the state’s direct allocation increased by 66,020 doses to a total of 620,040 vaccines, the highest weekly record in Michigan. This includes 147,800 doses of Johnson & Johnson’s one-shot vaccine.

More:Michigan leads the United States with the highest number of COVID-19 cases per capita.

State officials said the P.1 variant was first identified by travelers from Brazil who were regularly screened at the airport in Tokyo in early January.

According to the Bay County Health Department, a series of additional mutations that were first detected in the United States at the end of January, could affect the ability to be recognized by antibodies from previous infections and increase the likelihood of reinfection. is included.

According to a state announcement Thursday, the variant is associated with increased transmission and there are concerns that it may affect both vaccine-induced immunity and innate immunity.

The CDC reported 172 cases of P.1 variants in 22 jurisdictions. Updated data on the website Tuesday.

More:Do you need to wear two masks?A new infectious variant of COVID-19, some experts say “yes”

As of Wednesday, Michigan identified 1,468 B.1.1.7 variants in 51 jurisdictions in the state, second only to Florida, according to state and federal health authorities.

The state has identified seven cases of the B.1.351 variant in six jurisdictions in Michigan. There are also two strains first detected in California, B.1.427 and B.1.429.

More than 2.7 million Michigans (almost 34% of the population) have been vaccinated at least once, and so far more than 4.2 million have been vaccinated. State data shows..

According to the state, Michigan recorded 672,259 COVID-19 cases and 16,092 deaths as of Wednesday. data..

State health officials said the virus was altered by mutations and new variants of the virus were expected to emerge over time. Whole-genome sequencing allows scientists to examine the genetic material of pathogens, including SARS-CoV-2.

For the past decade, Michigan-wide laboratories have submitted samples to the state public health laboratories for surveillance to help monitor new variants of concern.

The State Health Department’s Institute has a whole-genome sequencer when concerns about new variants of the virus are increasing, such as those who have traveled to places where the mutant is known to circulate. Prioritize additional specimens for this purpose.

Contact Christina Hall: [email protected] Follow her on Twitter: @challreporter.

Support local journalism.subscribe Free press..