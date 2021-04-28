Vaccination of young people can prevent the third wave of Covid in the UK – Research | Coronavirus

Vaccination of older children and delaying the relaxation of coronavirus restrictions may help prevent Covid’s third wave in the UK, according to reports from an organization founded by the former Prime Minister. This is one of the countermeasures. Tony Blair..

Government roadmap suggests all Covid limits May be lifted in the UK on June 21st.. But scientists warn Even with an ongoing vaccination program, the plan could lead to a resurgence of the virus And thousands, If not tens of thousands, Additional Covid-related deaths by next summer.

This is a scenario that Prime Minister Boris Johnson himself admitted, saying that we could have another wave on Monday.It became realistic. “

However, the Tony Blair Institute for Global Change (TBI) has released a report that a third wave is inevitable if three important actions are taken.

“If the right policy decisions are made at the right time, we can prevent further surges in hospitalization and death,” the report said. “But the government now needs to start preparing the ground.”

The report scrutinizes the expert modeling presented to the government and identifies the key factors that may drive the third wave. Next, the author used his own modeling to highlight three changes to the current government plan that could help avoid this situation.