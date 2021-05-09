In rural Michigan, the vaccine may be free, but it is harder to sell

Cassidy Johnson sat on a stool at a high-top table at the Spin Clean Coin Laundry in Monroe, waiting as her clothes sloshed inside a high-capacity washing machine.

She was resolute about COVID-19 vaccines.

“I have not taken it, and I will not take it,” said Johnson, 33, of Monroe. “I already have an autoimmune disease and definitely will not be putting something else in my body that I don’t feel like needs to be there.”

Johnson is among a contingent of people living in stretches of rural Michigan who are refusing coronavirus immunizations at a time when health officials say they are needed to stomp out the still-burning embers of the pandemic.

It’s vaccine hesitancy, skepticism or, in some cases, downright refusal to get shots that have been hailed as the key to safely emerge from our coronavirus cocoons and return to some semblance of normal that’s fueling a new health crisis, they say.

Although about 54% of Michiganders ages 16 and older have gotten at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine as of Friday — about 4.4 million people — far lower rates of vaccine uptake can be found in some rural areas of the state.

Where farmland stretches for miles and miles from Monroe to Cass County along the Ohio line and in a pocket of mid-Michigan counties, from Montcalm to Osceola, mistrust and fear play into people’s willingness to take the vaccines.

It’s in these counties where the percentage of residents who’ve started the vaccination process is below 40% — among the lowest levels of vaccine uptake in the state. And it’s where hitting President Joe Biden’s goal of getting at least 70% of American adults at least one dose by July Fourth could be hard to reach.

“One important thing to keep in mind is that a lot of the rural areas were largely spared in the pandemic. They didn’t see firsthand how awful the virus can be. There are a lot of folks in rural areas that didn’t have an immediate family member that got really gravely sick or passed away,” said Nick Derusha, president of the Michigan Association of Local Public Health.

Without witnessing the devastation that hit urban and suburban parts of the state hard in the last 15 months, there may be less of an urgency to take the vaccines, said Derusha, who also is the director of the Luce, Mackinac, Alger and Schoolcraft County District Health Department in the Upper Peninsula.

“Certainly, up here in our area, it remains relatively abstract to a lot of the folks within our communities. So I think that’s one piece of the puzzle, particularly in rural areas.”

Johnson said she has known people who’ve had the virus and died; she works in a nursing home.

“I have been in very close contact with people that have had it,” she said. “With them being elderly, obviously, it didn’t go great. But I have known younger people that have had it and they have recovered perfectly fine.

“There’s no way I would introduce something foreign into my body when the survival rate for my age for somebody with COVID is very high. I just think it would be ridiculous to put something in my body when it’s been … almost a year and a half now with COVID and I haven’t gotten it.”

Nursing homes and other long-term care facilities across Michigan were ravaged by coronavirus cases and deaths. Since March 2020, 5,621 long-term care residents have died from the virus — comprising more than one-third of the statewide 18,084 total deaths as of Friday.

State health officials prioritized vaccines for people who live and work in those facilities, and saw quick impact. Since February, COVID-19 deaths in long-term care facilities have plummeted.

Bob Riney, Chief Operating Officer at Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit, at his office on June 29, 2020.

Bob Riney, president of health care operations and COO of Henry Ford Health System, said overcoming vaccine hesitancy all over the state is the only way to get ahead of more contagious variants and stop the spread of the virus.

“We want to get back to normal, but yet we cannot understand the connection, the pathway, to getting back to normal is to get our vaccination rates up,” Riney said. “We can say it 100 different ways, but it’s just the simple truth.”

Supply now exceeds demand for the shots in most parts of Michigan, and a new Kaiser Family Foundation Vaccine Monitor poll published Thursday suggests 64% of Americans who wanted the vaccines have already gotten them or intend to get them as soon as possible.

Politics appears to play a part in some in vaccine resistance, too. The poll found that 20% of Republicans said they will “definitely not” get vaccinated, down from 29% in March but far higher than the 13% of independents who said they won’t get vaccinated and the 4% of Democrats.

Annette Barnett, 65, of Hillsdale, said she and her husband are now both fully vaccinated. They got shots “mainly only because it started with (former President Donald) Trump.”

But, she said, “my adult children are not getting it because they’re worried about long-term effects.”

At 65, “for my husband and myself, we don’t have long-term to go. So I figured we might as well. But they’re not taking the shots and they’re certainly not going to have their children vaccinated.

“It’s their choice. I don’t care if they do or not. I’m not that worried about the virus.”

Some watchfully wait for vaccines

Not far from where Johnson waited for the machine to wash her clothes at the laundromat in Monroe, Gary Michaels helped a customer who was dropping off a comforter for cleaning.

Michaels, 76, of Monroe, said last week that he recently got his shots at a nearby CVS Pharmacy.

“I waited,” he said. “I waited myself until I saw the results. You know, I thought the people that took the shots ly a year ago … were really brave people. They basically led the way.”

Derusha said that’s another component of the vaccine-hesitant. It’s people who are considering it and watching to see how the process goes for others.

“Some aren’t willing to be vaccinated because the vaccines were only granted emergency-use authorization,” he said. “So they’re kind of waiting to see what happens; they’re waiting for full approval to be given by the FDA (U.S. Food & Drug Administration) for the vaccines.”

For Michaels, hearing about more contagious variants spreading during Michigan’s third surge in March and April pushed him to get immunized.

“I see all these different strains coming from different areas,” he said. “The way the world is set up now, you can’t just shut down and travel from one country to another. … There’s too much trade. Eventually, I look for it to be like once every six months or so we’ll have to get another kind of shot, a booster.”

A co-worker, Maria Conroy, shook her head as she wiped down tables and other surfaces at the laundromat with a mix of soapy water and bleach.

“There’s not enough study on it,” Conroy, 66, of Monroe, said of the COVID-19 vaccines. “I’ve been watching. The virus came in and all of a sudden, now we have three vaccines? How did we get to that point? And we don’t know how this all started. Where’s the origin from?

“I am not willing to risk it. I have cancer. I’m a diabetic. I have COPD, so to me, there’s not enough answers to the questions that I have.”

Thirty-six miles to the west, in downtown Adrian, a small college town about 12 miles north of the Ohio border, the marquee on the Croswell Opera House, the state’s oldest, said: “Help live theatre come back sooner #vaccinateLenawee.”

Zechariah Hall, 26, stood outside the Adrian District Library nearby, smoking a cigarette.

He said he had coronavirus in April 2020.

“All it did to me was I lost my taste, and I was throwing up for two days,” Hall said.

Taking his chances with the virus, he said, is better than taking the vaccine — even though COVID-19 has killed more than 577,000 Americans.

More than 150 million people in the U.S. have gotten at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine under what the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says is “the most intense safety monitoring in U.S. history.”

While mild side effects following are common, serious complications and deaths have been rare. The Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine underwent a safety review in April.

Of nearly 8 million doses of the J&J vaccine administered through April 21, 13,725 people reported side effects to the Vaccine Adverse Events Reporting System. Of them, 97% were not considered serious; 3% were considered serious, including three reports among women who died after developing clots in large arteries or veins and low platelet counts, according to the CDC’s Morbidity and Mortality weekly report published Friday.

“For those of you that are still hesitant or have made up your mind that you’re not getting a vaccine, know that you are 25 times more likely to get COVID,” Henry Ford’s Riney said. “Is that a worse risk worth taking? Twenty-five times more.”

Still, Hall remained unconvinced.

“I don’t listen to anybody unless I see proof,” he said. “The way I look at it is if I catch it again, it means it’s my time to go. That’s how I look at it.”

Derusha said public health officials are trying to get the message out to younger people, especially, who don’t think they are at risk for severe illness and death from the virus. He wants them to know they aren’t immune to it, and that they could unknowingly spread COVID-19 to others who are more vulnerable.

“We’re doing our best to try to reach out to those folks to try to provide them information, to try to encourage them, let them know that these vaccines are the best tools that we have to help us put the pandemic behind us,” Derusha said.

“We are seeing currently larger numbers of folks in the younger age groups that are driving the case numbers right now,” he said. “And we are also seeing more hospitalizations of younger folks than we had in previous waves.”

Overcoming barriers to vaccination

In Mecosta County, about an hour north of Grand Rapids on U.S. 131, some residents said Thursday they’ll pass on COVID-19 vaccines because of the speedy rollout that brought them to market in record time. Pfizer’s and Moderna’s vaccines were developed and tested in less than a year. Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine came soon after.

“You don’t know what you’re putting into your body,” said Brenda Hendrick, speaking in a coffee shop in Big Rapids, the county seat. Since other vaccines and treatments have historically gone through lengthier approval processes, she said she is in no rush to get a COVID-19 vaccine.

Hendrick also bristled at the idea of getting a dose of a vaccine that used a stem cell line derived from an aborted fetus in the production process, as Johnson & Johnson’s did. Vaccines made by Moderna and Pfizer are not made using embryonic stem cells. Because of that, some religious leaders have advised their followers that the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is “morally compromised.”

At a convenience store in neighboring Mecosta Township, Brian M., who declined to give his full last name, also balked at getting vaccinated.

“Nothing’s changed for me,” said Brian, who, like many others in the store, was not wearing a face mask. “There’s not nearly enough research for me to be willing to take it. Other vaccines take years of research to get out there.”

In neighboring Newaygo County to the west, diners at Jimmy’s Roadhouse in the city of Newaygo declined to speak to news reporters.

Jimmy's Roadhouse, a restaurant in the city of Newaygo, is pictured on Thursday, May 6, 2021.

The restaurant has faced penalties in the past for failing to comply with COVID-19 public health orders. The staff and customers were not wearing face masks inside Thursday.

Signs adorn the outside of the restaurant criticizing Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic. One says “Recall Whitmer.” A large, yellow “Don’t tread on me” flag is tacked up beside it.

Inside, a similar “Don’t tread on me” flag is covered in what appeared to be the signatures of hundreds of people who support the restaurant’s “fight.”

The region has seen a drop in the number of people who are signing up for vaccine clinics in recent weeks, said Kevin Hughes, the health officer for the District 10 Health Department, which serves Mecosta and Newaygo counties as well as eight other rural counties.

“This may be due to vaccine hesitancy or a barrier to coming into our offices to receive the vaccine,” he said. Those barriers can include a lack of transportation. For others, “they are sick or homebound, or they don’t have access to internet and/or computers, among other things. That’s why we are now pivoting to take the vaccine out into our communities.”

The health department bought a truck that it calls its Mobile Health Unit to bring vaccines to people who might not be able to get shots any other way.

That strategy makes getting immunized easy, Derusha said.

“We are seeing some that aren’t necessarily opposed to being vaccinated,” he said. “They’re just not really willing to go out of their way to do it. They aren’t really willing to make an appointment or take time off work or to interrupt their daily activities to get vaccinated.

“They’re willing but they just need us to do some more work to reach out and make it as convenient as possible to help get them vaccinated. So we’re certainly working on that.”

‘My opinion is, I’m scared’

In Hillsdale, a historically conservative county with among the lowest vaccine uptake rates where 35.5% of residents have gotten a single dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, Jim Hubbard tries his best to get the word out that doses are free, and easy to get.

He’s an assistant pharmacist at the Walgreens store on West Carleton Road, and said he offers to give people shots when they come to pick up their prescriptions.

“I convince some of them,” he said, “and some say, ‘We’re waiting to see what will happen.’ ”

Others, he said, outright refuse.

“It’s either one way or another,” he said. “If they’re definite that they don’t want it, you let it go. You can tell right from the start that they’re not going to get it.”

About 10 people a day get shots in the store, Hubbard said, which has both Moderna and Johnson & Johnson doses available. He wishes there were more.

Every 30 minutes, he gets on the store’s loudspeaker and makes an announcement: “We have the COVID Moderna vaccine in stock. It’s no charge. No appointment and no waiting. Come back to the pharmacy today to help you and your community.

“Some people think they have to pay for it. Some people don’t want to wait. So I try to cover all the stumbling blocks,” he said.

Dave Jackson, 67, of Quincy, who owns Hillsdale Lanes Family Fun Center in Hillsdale, took the vaccine.

Jackson sipped a glass of water while workers rebuilt the bowling shoe storage area by the front cash register. The lanes were empty Wednesday afternoon, and his business, he said, has been decimated by the pandemic.

“I didn’t think twice about it,” Jackson said of the vaccine. “I took the smallpox vaccine, and the one for polio. I’ve seen people that had polio. My aunt almost died from polio when she was a child. Hopefully, we’re being told the truth. I think in today’s world, there’s a lot less trust in government than there used to be. I would like to think they wouldn’t play politics with people’s lives.”

He bought the bowling alley just before the pandemic struck, and has had to close several times because of COVID-19 restrictions. In that way, he said, politics have ruined livelihoods.

“I don’t know if I will recover or not,” he said. “There are people that have literally lost everything that they own in the world. I know a gentlemen that has been in business for close to 50 years, and everything was sold. Somebody asked me if I was going to the auction. I wouldn’t go there because I couldn’t look at the guy. He was sitting in the parking lot and crying because his entire life was there. … He’s a friend of mine. How can I benefit by buying his things at auction?

“And it’s not it’s not just one person. The restrictions in the state of Michigan have been heavier than most states.”

Across town, Kelly Cook, 31, sat outside in the afternoon sun at Fifty-Five Broad Street Wine/Spirits, where she works as a clerk.

“My opinion is, I’m scared,” she said of the vaccines. “It worries me that there’s a vaccine for that so quickly. There’s other things that there’s no vaccine for that have been around for years, and, obviously, the media puts a scary spin on everything, so I don’t know what to believe.”

She said she might get immunized some day, but “not anytime soon. If other people I know get it and say, ‘Hey, it worked,’ I might think about it. But for right now, no.

“My dad has gotten it, but people my age, I don’t know anybody who’s gotten it.”

Rebecca Burns, the health officer for the Branch-Hillsdale-St. Joseph Community Health Agency, said she and other health officials are bringing vaccines to homebound residents and to schools to vaccinate teens 16 and older. They’re also trying to spread the word about them on social media. But convincing people who don’t want to get the shots is a steep hill to climb.

“One of the biggest obstacles is just the overwhelming amount of misinformation that is out there,” Burns said. “It’s really hard to provide information to people that changes their mind or to debunk the misinformation that’s out there on social media, and then being shared, person to person.

“That’s our biggest challenge.”

Although some have speculated that the region’s low vaccination rates could be attributed to residents crossing the border into Ohio and Indiana to get their shots, which haven’t been recorded in the state’s vaccine registry, Burns said there’s no way to estimate how big of a role that might play.

“I don’t have any information at this point that would make me think that’s very impactful here,” she said, “but I certainly think that some of that did occur.”

State health officials have urged Michiganders who got COVID-19 vaccines out of state to bring their vaccine cards to their doctors so they can be registered and counted in the Michigan registry.

Others say they ‘don’t know yet’

Farther west, in Dowagiac, the biggest city in Cass County, Angel Hedtke stood outside a Dollar General store near downtown Wednesday, and said she’s not planning to get a vaccine.

“I don’t get sick that often,” said Hedtke, 42, “and I just don’t feel like I need it. To be honest with you, I’ve heard other people that have been getting it, they’re getting symptoms after they have it, and I don’t want to be sick.”

Mild side effects such as fever, headache, fatigue, nausea, injection site redness and pain are common with all three types of vaccines. The symptoms typically last a day or two.

Angela Hedtke, 42, of Dowagiac talks about how she feels she doesn't need the COVID vaccine while standing outside of the Dollar General in Dowagiac on Wednesday, May 5, 2021.

“I don’t want those aches and pains that everybody says they get and all that crazy stuff,” said Hedtke, who lives in a county where the rate of vaccine uptake for first doses is lower than any other county in the state at 33.6%.

Cyndi Benson, 67, parked in the Dollar General lot not too far from Hedtke. She lives just outside of Dowagiac and said she doesn’t want to take the vaccine, either.

“I don’t really want to get it,” Benson said, adding that one thing that might change her mind is the prospect of traveling to visit friends early next year.

“You just hear so much stuff about it, you know? But I know a bunch of people that have had it, and everybody’s been fine. So I might as well do it just because I’m in the health risk age range and have other medical problems.

“I see my doctor next week, so maybe.”

Around the corner on South Front Street, Monica Eastridge walked out of the Wood Fire Trattoria on Wednesday evening with two friends. She was laughing and talking, and announced she’d gotten her first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine earlier that day.

She rubbed her left arm, and said: “I got my first dose today at the Walmart in Paw Paw.”



. (Right to left) Monica Eastridge, Kim Weldy, 51, of Dowagiac and Stacy Ritchie, 51, of South Haven talk about the COVID vaccines after having dinner…

(Right to left) Monica Eastridge, Kim Weldy, 51, of Dowagiac and Stacy Ritchie, 51, of South Haven talk about the COVID vaccines after having dinner together at a restaurant in downtown Dowagiac on Wednesday, May 5, 2021. Eastridge had her first vaccination shot earlier in the day along with her 16-year-old daughter. Weldy, who works in medical billing, has been fully vaccinated and Ritchie has not decided to be vaccinated. Ryan Garza, Detroit Free Press

She was still feeling fine.

“Honestly, we didn’t like the idea of it, necessarily. But my kids and I are thinking that they’re probably going to try to make it a requirement for school next year, so we went and got it done now, while the lines aren’t busy. That’s the only reason.

“I took my 16-year-old with me and we both got it done. As soon as they open it up to the younger ones, we’ll take them, too.”

She said she’s glad she waited until early May to get her first dose of the Moderna vaccine.

“We were very against the idea of doing it in the beginning because we didn’t want to be the guinea pigs. And, at this point, I’m thankful because I trust Johnson’s, and I’m at that age where I could have been affected” by the blood clots that have been reported in 17 of nearly 8 million people who’ve gotten the shots. “So I’m glad we waited.”

Her friend, Kim Weldy, 51, who lives just outside Dowagiac, said she has been fully vaccinated for months. A health care worker, she said she has seen the impact COVID-19 has had on the community and doesn’t want to see hospitals fill up again with sick coronavirus patients.

Weldy said she agrees with the governor’s “Vacc to Normal” plan that ties easing COVID-19 restrictions to statewide vaccination rates.

“You do have to have a structured approach,” she said. “Most of the hospitals a couple of weeks ago were at capacity.”

Still, her friend Stacy Ritchie, 51, of South Haven, isn’t ready to do it.

“I don’t know yet,” she said.

