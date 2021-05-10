LA County is projected to reach herd immunity by late July as COVID-19 vaccination rates decline.

Suggest a fix
Public health officials said Monday that Los Angeles County could be expected to reach herd immunity in mid-July or late July if coronavirus vaccination is maintained at current rates slower than earlier this year.
An additional 2 million initial doses remain before 80% of all eligible people in the county are vaccinated, requiring about 400,000 arm shots per week to reach that goal. Yes, said Barbara Ferrer, director of public health. briefing Monday.
More than 3 million people in the county were eligible but had not been vaccinated as of Monday morning. That number is Approval of Pfizer vaccine for use in children up to 12 years..
“If you’re one of those who tried to make an appointment when supplies were limited and discouraged, I’ll tell you that vaccination has never been easier,” said Hilda Solis, chairman of the county’s supervisory board. Said.
Promotion to herd immunity is when the virus has sufficient immunity to prevent the uncontrolled spread of the virus, and vaccination rates are delayed between black and Latino residents and young people. It happens inside.
According to public health data released on Monday, only 38% of eligible blacks and 42% of Latino Americans in LA County were at least once compared to 68% of Asians and 60% of whites. I am receiving administration.
Vaccination rates remain high among people over the age of 65, with 62% of black residents and 64% of Latino Americans in the group being vaccinated. This is comparable to 78% of whites and 76% of Asians of the same age group.
More than half of the counties between the ages of 30 and 49 have been vaccinated at least once, and only 45% between the ages of 18 and 29 have been vaccinated, Feller said.
“Although 16 and 17 years old have been vaccinated since mid-April, vaccination in this group has been delayed since then, and about one-third of teens in this age group are currently vaccinated. “She said. ..
Among all adults, male vaccination rates are lower than females, at 56% compared to 62%, according to public health officials.
“Our focus from now on is to make it as easy as possible for qualified residents to get vaccinated,” Feller said.
People under the age of 18 can get the Pfizer vaccine, so the county will add a list of places to get the Pfizer vaccine. vaccinatelacounty.com By the end of Monday.
Also published on the county website later on Monday is a portal where employers or organizations can show interest in getting mobile vaccine teams to visit the site.
On the other hand, the number of new virus cases remains small and stable.
This month, the county saw an average of 3 virus deaths per day, down 77% from the previous month, but at the same time the case rate fell 44% to an average of 251 per day.
179 new infections and 4 additional deaths were reported on Monday, but these numbers are usually below average due to late reporting over the weekend.
Also on Monday, 389 people remained hospitalized for the virus throughout the county, the same numbers were released on Friday when authorities said the COVID-19 hospitalization had. Reached the lowest point since the pandemic began..
