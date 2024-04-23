Apple's AI push continues: Report released on acquisition of French startup Datakalab specializing in AI and computer vision technology





As part of its move to strengthen its artificial intelligence capabilities, technology giant Apple has reportedly acquired pioneering startup Datakalab, based in Paris, France. The acquisition of Datakalab, which specializes in artificial intelligence compression and cutting-edge computer vision technology, was recently revealed by French business magazine Challenge, which confirmed that the deal was officially concluded in December.

Datakalab describes itself as “an expert in low-power, runtime-efficient deep learning algorithms” designed for on-device deployments, developing industry-leading compression technologies and adaptive solutions for embedded computer vision. is at the forefront of Prior to the acquisition, the company boasted between 10 and 20 employees.

From insights gleaned from Datakalab's now-defunct website, the company's core focus revolved around developing advanced computer image analysis algorithms tailored to measuring flow in public spaces. Datakalab adheres to the principles of privacy by quickly converting images into anonymized statistical data that is processed locally within just 100 milliseconds, avoiding storing images or personal information and only storing statistical data. Guaranteed to keep it.

Datakalab collaborated with the French government in May 2020 to deploy AI tools within Paris' transportation system to monitor compliance with mask mandates, highlighting its commitment to social welfare. Additionally, the company boasts partnerships with industry giants such as Disney, demonstrating its versatility and appeal across a variety of sectors.

Apple and Datakalab have not yet officially confirmed the deal, but Challenges reported that the deal came to the attention of the European Commission this month. Notably, Datakalab's two founders have not migrated to Apple, but several key employees reportedly have. Datakalab's extensive patent portfolio, particularly in the areas of his AI compression and vision technologies, further emphasizes the strategic value of the acquisition.

This acquisition aligns seamlessly with Apple's rollout of advanced AI features scheduled to debut in iOS 18 later this year. Additionally, Datakalab's advancements in vision-based technology offer promising synergies with Apple's ambitious Vision Pro initiative, including enhanced features such as photo and Face ID powered by Datakalab's advanced facial recognition technology. Potential applications across a variety of Apple products are possible.

