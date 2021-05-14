COVID-19 in children: How to manage asymptomatic or mild cases in home isolation





In the second wave of Pandemic, Many children are also infected COVID-19 (New Coronavirus Infection).. As a result, parents are quite worried about how to take care of them when they are in quarantine. In response, the Ministry of Health has established some guidelines for identifying the level of infection severity and the treatment needed for Covid-positive children, especially when isolated at home. Asymptomatic According to the Ministry of Health, asymptomatic children are usually identified during screening when other families are identified. Such children should monitor the onset of symptoms and subsequent treatment, depending on the severity assessed. Mild case Children with mild cases have symptoms such as sore throat, rhinorrhea, and cough, and have no dyspnea. Few children have gastrointestinal symptoms. They do not need investigation. Children with asymptomatic or mild COVID-19 infections are managed with home isolation and symptomatic treatment, including children with underlying comorbidities such as congenital heart disease, chronic lung disease, chronic organ dysfunction, and obesity. I can do it. Wondering what the clinical features of detection are # COVID-19 (New Coronavirus Infection) In kids & how can they be identified? Here are some management guidelines you should be aware of: #IndiaFightsCorona pic.twitter.com/GOIvl6m6dV — MyGovIndia (@mygovindia) May 13, 2021 Treatment of mild illness For fever: paracetamol 10-15 mg / kg / dose, may be repeated every 4-6 hours For cough: Throat sedatives such as warm saline gargling for older children and adolescents Hydration and Feed: Ensure oral hydration to maintain hydration and a nutritious diet Antibiotics: Not shown Mild treatments are: # COVID-19 (New Coronavirus Infection) For children at home. please look! #IndiaFightsCorona pic.twitter.com/j3Vxa2IY9b — MyGovIndia (@mygovindia) May 13, 2021 According to the Ministry of Health Hydroxychloroquine, Favipiravir, Ivermectin, Lopinavir / Ritonavir, Remdesivir, Umiphenobir, Immunomodulators containing tocilizumab, Interferon B 1a, Convalescent plasma infusion or Dexamethasone.. Parents or guardians can maintain a monitoring chart to count their breathing rate 2-3 times a day when their child is not crying. Chest retraction, bluish discoloration of the body, cold limbs, urine output, oxygen saturation by pulse oximeter, fluid intake and activity level. Besides, there should be regular communication with the doctor. Follow us for more lifestyle news: Twitter: Lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

