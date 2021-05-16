Vaccines for infants in Cleveland County are now available





This week, the CDC and FDA approved the COVID-19 vaccine for children aged 12 to 15 years. The goal of health authorities is to vaccinate everyone with the coronavirus, but many parents are reluctant to vaccinate their children. Let’s take a look at how many residents of Cleveland County, young and old, have rolled up their sleeves so far. Number of vaccinated residents To date, 32.8% of Cleveland County residents have been vaccinated at least once, and 29.5% of Cleveland County residents have been fully vaccinated. This puts the county behind a state where 40.2% of North Carolina’s population is vaccinated at least once and 35.3% of North Carolina’s population is fully vaccinated. Young recipient In Cleveland County, 0.8% of people who have been vaccinated at least once are between the ages of 0 and 17, and 3.9% are between the ages of 18 and 24. These age groups make up about 30% of the population. Conversely, 74% of people in Cleveland County who have been vaccinated at least once are over 50 years old, but according to De Shay Oliver, Deputy Health Director, this age group makes up only about 40% of the population. “As a result, we strongly encourage younger populations who are currently eligible to use the vaccine,” she said. Variant Currently, the B.1.1.7 UK variant continues to expand in North Carolina and is currently the most common COVID-19 strain in the state, accounting for more than 44% of all cases. A new B.1.617 variant from India has also been detected in individuals who have not traveled abroad in North Carolina, indicating that it has spread throughout the state. “This is very important to prevent the continued spread of the virus,” Oliver said of being vaccinated. “The more the virus continues to exist and spread within the community, the more opportunities it has for the virus to mutate and develop new variants.” Mobile clinic The Cleveland County Health Department continues to host drive-through vaccination clinics, but they are also on the road to making doses available. “We have hosted COVID vaccine clinics at many workplaces and schools in the county and partnered with other institutions to make vaccines more accessible. We have also partnered with Cleveland County EMS to provide medicine. The COVID vaccine was given to individuals who returned home. “Oliver said. Employers or churches with a large number of employees or members who wish to be vaccinated and are interested in hosting an onsite COVID Vaccine Clinic at their location should call the COVID Vaccine Reservation Line at 980-484-6019. You can request a vaccine. .. Clinic continues Those interested in scheduling Pfizer vaccine reservations for individuals over the age of 12 can call the same reservation line. Individuals under the age of 18 who are vaccinated require the presence of a parent or guardian to provide vaccination consent.

