ADHD: How does breathing help improve concentration and reduce hyperactivity in children in that condition?

Recent studies show that breathing and yoga can help increase concentration and reduce hyperactivity in children with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder or ADHD.
Earth.com Reportedly, a team of psychologists at Ural Federal University also found that after special exercise training, children with ADHD were able to participate in complex activities for extended periods of time without getting tired.
According to Sergei Kiselev, lead author of the study and director of UrFU’s Institute for Brain and Neurocognitive Development, they found that body-oriented training had a positive effect on the ability of young individuals with ADHD to perform. I made it clear.
Read again: ADHD-like behavior associated with increased entrepreneurial activity
(Photo: Marketplace StockSnap)
Symptoms of ADHD, such as inattention, extreme activity, and impulsive behavior, occur frequently at the age of 7 or at the beginning of regular education in children.
Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder
As explained by ADHD, Centers for Disease Control and PreventionIs associated with developmental disorders of the nervous system of children. Symptoms of ADHD, such as inattention, extreme activity, and impulsive behavior, occur frequently at the age of 7 or at the beginning of regular education in children.
For children with ADHD, Kiselev explained that the reticular formation, the part of the brain involved in regulating brain activity, is deficient or deficient.
The result is frequent hyperactivity disorder, increased distraction, and malaise, which again impairs control and regulatory function.
Special breathing method
Kiselev also described a special breathing technique based on the development of diaphragmatic rhythmic deep breathing, especially abdominal breathing.
This type of breathing exercise helps to supply oxygen to the brain more efficiently. It also helps the reticular formation cope more effectively with its role.
When the reticular formation receives the proper oxygen, it begins to better regulate or control the state of activity of the child.
In addition to breathing exercises, experts focused on exercises “with polar tension and creativity.” Here, the children were trained three times a week for two to three months.
The exercises detailed by Kiselev may have delayed effects, but they have immediate or sudden effects.
Correct breathing automation
Kiselev also commented on their study and said they found that exercise had a positive or positive effect on the control and regulatory function of children with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder one year after the end of exercise. I did.
According to experts, this is a kind of assistant that improves the oxygen supply to the brain because the child’s correct breathing is automated, which has a positive effect on both psyches, experts explained. .. And ADHD child behavior.
The training approach was with Russian neuropsychologist Ansemenovic as part of a neuropsychological correction approach. UrFU We tested how much this approach helps children with ADHD.
Kiselef pointed out that the long-term effects of body-oriented therapy on the ability of children with ADHD to perform, published in Biological Psychiatry, have been published in the journal. Biological psychiatryMore research is needed, showing that breathing and yoga have a positive effect.
The relevant report is shown in the ADHDOM YouTube video below.
Related article: Computational models may help diagnose children with ADHD
Check out more news and information about psychology At Science Times.