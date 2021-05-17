LA County officials report that cases of COVID-19 continue to decline to encourage vaccination of children





Los Angeles County officials reported 240 new coronavirus cases and seven new related deaths on Sunday, reflecting the continued decline in the spread of the infection as local vaccination campaigns were built. Over half of LA County residents have been vaccinated with at least one COVID-19 vaccine so far, which is equivalent to a total of 8.7 million vaccinations. Times tracker. This is slightly above 47% of Americans nationwide who have received at least one dose. But, The demand for vaccinations began to decline, After the U.S. Food and Drug Administration last week, health officials have asked parents to take their children to vaccination. Approved Pfizer for Kids-BioNTech Vaccine 12 to 15 years old. There are 2.1 million Californians in that age group, and vaccinations in this group can significantly delay the pandemic, experts say. In recent weeks, cases of coronavirus have increased among young people, both in California and across the country. Pfizer vaccine is given twice every 3 weeks and requires parental permission. The COVID-19 vaccine is free and can be used by anyone regardless of insurance or immigrant status. Authorities say increasing vaccination will help prevent children from becoming infected with the virus and others and help efforts to achieve herd immunity. Adolescent vaccination also helps protect children under the age of 11 including infants. These children are unlikely to be vaccinated for several months. In addition, the vaccine protects adolescents from pediatric multisystem inflammatory syndrome, or a rare but serious and potentially fatal complication associated with COVID-19 known as MIS-C. This syndrome can cause inflammation of parts of the child’s body, including the heart, lungs, kidneys, brain, skin, eyes, and gastrointestinal organs. Of the 508 MISC-C cases in California, 21 died, two of which occurred in LA County. LA officials also reported that 325 people were hospitalized for COVID-19 on Sunday. This has dropped significantly from the peak of more than 8,000 inpatients with COVID-19 in January during the region’s winter surge. The virus has rapidly receded across the region in recent months, allowing widespread economic resumption and the hope of returning to some normal state by the summer. When it comes to coronavirus case rates, California is now approaching the bottom of the country.As vaccinations increase, authorities say the county Herd immunity may be reached by July — about 80% of the population is eligible for vaccination. Times staff writer Longonlin II contributed to this report.

