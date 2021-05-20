Research has discovered a new and highly effective treatment for vitamin D deficiency





New studies show that 25-hydroxyvitamin D3 is an effective treatment for vitamin D deficiency in certain patients. There are millions of people around the world suffering from a variety of malabsorption syndromes, including those who have undergone gastric bypass surgery and those who are obese. These patients often have difficulty absorbing vitamin D, and both groups of patients are at increased risk of vitamin D deficiency and therefore osteoporosis and osteomalacia (bone softening). Obese patients are also more susceptible to vitamin D deficiency because vitamin D, which results from intestinal absorption and skin synthesis, is diluted in a larger body pool of fat. The results of these findings are published online in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition. According to researchers, about one-third of adults are obese and require much higher amounts of vitamin D to meet their requirements. “This vitamin D metabolite is well absorbed by patients with malabsorption syndrome and is not fat-soluble, so it is not diluted with body fat and maintains elevated blood levels of 25-hydroxyvitamin D in obese people. “It’s effective,” explained its corresponding author, Michael F. Holick, PhD, MD, a professor of medicine, physiology, biophysics, and molecular medicine at the University of Boston School of Medicine. A more water-soluble form of vitamin D3, known as 25-hydroxyvitamin D3, has a higher vitamin D status than the same dose of vitamin D3, comparing healthy adults, adults with malabsorption syndrome, and obese adults. We evaluated whether it was effective in improving. Researchers found that only about 36% of orally ingested vitamin D3 was detected in the blood of patients with malabsorption syndrome, including those who underwent gastric bypass surgery, compared to healthy adults. I observed. When the same adult took 25-hydroxyvitamin D3, patients with malabsorption syndrome were able to absorb it as well as healthy adults, thereby raising vitamin D status to the same extent. Similar observations were made in obese subjects compared to healthy controls. “Therefore, the use of 25-hydroxyvitamin D3 may be a new approach to treating vitamin D deficiency in patients with malabsorption syndrome and obese adults,” Holick added. Vitamin D deficiency not only results in bone loss, which increases the risk of fractures, but also causes osteomalacia, a painful bone disease. Patients with vitamin D deficiency with osteomalacia have relentless pain in their bones and muscles. Vitamin D deficiency is associated with an increased risk of many chronic illnesses, including multiple sclerosis, type 1 diabetes, heart disease, type 2 diabetes, depression, neurocognitive dysfunction, Alzheimer’s disease, and Covid. doing. Follow more stories above Facebook And twitter This story was published from a news agency feed without changing the text. Only the heading has changed.

..





What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos