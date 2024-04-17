US Congress prepares aid spending package for Israel and Ukraine





Welcome back to World Brief, where we examine efforts by the US Congress to decouple aid to Israel and Ukraine, the devastating fire in Denmark, and the latest growth forecasts from the International Monetary Fund's G-7.

Welcome back to World Brief, where we examine efforts by the US Congress to decouple aid to Israel and Ukraine, the devastating fire in Denmark, and the latest growth forecasts from the International Monetary Fund's G-7.

Sign up to receive World Brief in your inbox every weekday. Sign up to receive World Brief in your inbox every weekday. Money, money, money

US House Speaker Mike Johnson announced Monday that he plans to present a new national security spending package to Congress this week. The four-part package aims to finally pass long-stalled foreign aid legislation, decoupling Ukrainian aid from Israeli aid while appeasing Republicans who opposed past funding measures. The vote could take place as early as 72 hours after the text is published, allowing lawmakers to read the drafts and propose amendments.

The package is currently divided into four separate bills, reflecting the bulk of the $95.3 billion aid package passed by the Senate in February, which allocated $60 billion to Ukraine, $14 billion to Israel, $9 billion for humanitarian aid to Gaza and $5 billion to India. -Pacific allies are trying to counter China.

Under Johnson's plan, House members would have to approve aid to Israel and Ukraine separately. The money destined for kyiv would be used to manufacture munitions in the United States and replenish American military stockpiles. A third bill would help Taiwan and other U.S. allies. And a fourth would address various Republican wishes, including requiring countries to repay some of the aid they were given, with other funds financed through the sale of seized Russian assets, and forcing TikTok's parent company , ByteDance, to divest from the popular social media app or face a ban. The House approved a similar TikTok bill with bipartisan support last month, but the Senate has since remained stalled.

We know the world is watching to see how we respond, Johnson said. They are watching whether America will defend its allies and our interests around the world, and we will.

The Iranian strike on Israel last Saturday increased pressure on Johnson to hold a vote on Israeli aid. Yet the Speaker of the House continues to face opposition from the far left and far right. Some liberal Democrats have protested Washington's unrestricted sending of funds to Israel, pointing to the Israeli military attack on a humanitarian aid convoy on April 1 that killed seven volunteers, the escalation of violence in the West Bank and the worsening famine in Gaza.

It's unclear whether Johnson's proposal includes sending about $9 billion in aid to Gaza. There is no circumstance in which we could support anything that does not include humanitarian aid, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries told Axios.

Meanwhile, some conservative lawmakers condemned Johnson's decision to advance funds for Ukraine unrelated to border security provisions that the Republican Party wants and Democrats oppose. On Tuesday, Republican Rep. Thomas Massie announced he would co-sponsor Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's resolution to oust Johnson from the presidency for failing to include migration reforms at the U.S. southern border in the proposed expenses. Massie did not say when they might implement this resolution. I will not resign, Johnson said Tuesday.

On Monday, Biden administration officials said the plan must include aid to both Ukraine and Israel, and Senate majority and minority leaders urged Johnson to adopt the plan as is. of $95.3 billion approved by the Senate. That means that even if Johnson's bill passes the House, where Republicans hold a slim majority, its passage in the Senate remains uncertain.

Most read articles today

A historic building catches fire. The former Danish Stock Exchange building caught fire on Tuesday, causing its iconic dragon-shaped spire to collapse. [Four hundred] Years of Danish cultural heritage have gone up in flames, Culture Minister Jakob Engel-Schmidt wrote on X, formerly Twitter. It is unclear what caused the fire, which destroyed up to half of the old building before firefighters could bring it under control. The historic building, which dates back to 1625, is one of the oldest in Copenhagen and is today used by the Danish Chamber of Commerce. It was under renovation at the time of the fire.

Deputy Prime Minister Troels Lund Poulsen described the scene as the Danish Notre-Dame moment, referring to the 2019 fire that destroyed much of the Paris monument. On Monday, exactly five years after this incident, Notre-Dame completed the first stage of its restoration process. The cathedral is expected to reopen to the public on December 8.

Remarkable performance. The American economy is expected to grow twice as fast as that of other G7 countries, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) forecast on Tuesday. High household spending and investment explains the 2.7% increase this year, an increase of 0.6 percentage points compared to the latest IMF forecast. Canada had the second best performance with 1.2 percent, and Germany had the lowest with 0.2 percent.

IMF economists have warned Washington that its strong performance was partly due to unsustainable fiscal policies, saying excessive spending could trigger high inflation and threaten global stability. Something will have to give, the IMF said. Analysts say the IMF's decision could indicate that the US Federal Reserve may cut interest rates to a lesser extent than previously thought.

Accra Debt Agreement. Ghana failed to secure a $13 billion debt restructuring deal on Monday. Accra suspended formal negotiations with two groups of bondholders after the IMF said Ghana was not meeting debt sustainability parameters approved last year. African regional banks, one of the bond-holding groups, also expressed concerns about the agreed terms. Western managers and hedge funds dominated the other group of bondholders.

The move is a major setback for Ghana, which defaulted on most of its $30 billion external debt as of December 2022. Experts say it also speaks to the difficulties many developing countries face in obtaining aid, even though Zambia concluded a $3.5 billion Eurobond deal last month. . Ghana had initially hoped to conclude negotiations with the IMF by March.

Tips

Colombians don't need to sugarcoat their romance. Last week, Bogotá Mayor Carlos Fernando Galn urged couples to shower together to help ration water during the city's drought. It is an educational exercise on saving water, nothing else, he said, asking residents to abandon their daily hygiene regimes and not take baths. In nine months, we will see how the capital's water policy affects the birth rate.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://foreignpolicy.com/2024/04/16/us-congress-ukraine-aid-vote-israel-house-mike-johnson/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos