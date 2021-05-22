Black Bacteria in the Intestine: A Rare Case Treated at Sagangalam Hospital in Delhi Found

Doctors at Sagangalam Hospital in New Delhi confirmed the detection of zygomycosis of the small intestine in at least two patients. According to the Ministry of Health, a rare disease, also known as “black fungus,” has killed a total of 219 people nationwide so far.

In a statement on Saturday, Sagangalam Hospital said black intestinal bacterium was detected in two recovered Covid patients.

Two cases are rare “Black ear mushroom” Although lungs are commonly involved, two patients treated at Sirgangalam Hospital suffered from Covid-19 and gastric / colonic zygomycosis.

“Biopsy confirmed our worst fear of small bowel mucor disease in both patients. Both of these patients had Covid and diabetes, but only 1 received steroids. There were only people, “said the hospital.

CT scan revealed zygomycosis of the small intestine

The first 56-year-old patient lost three family members in Covid-19. He tested positive with his wife and experienced abdominal pain after recovering from the infection. He initially self-medicated acidity, which led to delays in treatment.

Doctors detected zygomycosis of the patient’s small intestine after a CT scan. Doctors CT scan revealed There was a hole in his small intestine.

CT scan of one patient treated for “black bacteria” in the small intestine (courtesy of Sagangalam Hospital)

Dr. Ushast Dhir, senior consultant in the hospital’s gastroenterology and liver transplant department, said, “The patient’s ulcer in Jejunam (the first part of the small intestine) raises suspicion of a fungal disease, and the patient immediately begins antifungal treatment. A part of the intestine removed for a biopsy. “

Steroids used in Covid treatment

In the second patient, 68, doctors say he also experienced mild abdominal pain after recovering from Covid-19. The patient was diabetic and was receiving steroids as part of his treatment.

A CT scan revealed a perforation of the small intestine similar to that previously detected.