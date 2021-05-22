New Canadian COVID-19 Rapid Test Kit Receives Scientific Approval Mark-New Indian Express





Along Year Burnaby (Canada): A team of researchers have validated a faster, cheaper COVID-19 test that could initiate the expansion of a wider range of rapid tests. The results of a study led by researchers at Simon Fraser University were published in The Journal of Molecular Diagnostics. “This study provides a cheaper and faster alternative to the most reliable and sensitive tests currently in use around the world, without sacrificing sensitivity and reproducibility.” Peter Unrau, a professor of molecular biology and biochemistry who led the evaluation team for the COVID-19 test kit, said. Researchers suggest that due to its ease of use and portability, tests can be deployed in remote locations, clinics and airports. Microchip real-time PCR tests can provide accurate results in 30 minutes and require only one-tenth the reagents of tube-based RT-PCR tests approved by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The lack of a supply chain of reagents and test kits during a pandemic has slowed the rapid expansion of clinical testing. This new COVID-19 test kit is another fast and accurate tool in the toolbox that reduces supply-constrained reagent usage and delivers fast and accurate results. Unrau, along with PhD candidate Razvan Cojocaru and Master’s student Iqra Yasen, first evaluated the sensitivity of the test in the lab. The test kit was then sent to a clinical team at St. Paul’s Hospital in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, to determine its ability to detect COVID-19 in patient samples. The results of the Microchip PCR COVID-19 test kit are consistent with the hospital test results, demonstrating its effectiveness. The kit is preloaded with COVID-19 primers and probes, which makes it easier to use, reduces the possibility of user errors, and improves the reliability of test results. Developed by Lumex Instruments Canada and validated by Unrau’s team, the COVID-19 detection kit is low power (100 watts), compact, lightweight and internationally available.

