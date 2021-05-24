Is there a link between milk and elevated cholesterol levels?This is the content of the research





The results of a recent study of 2 million people suggest that regular milk intake is not associated with elevated cholesterol levels. Further analysis of other large studies found that people who regularly consumed milk had a 14% lower risk of coronary heart disease. A study published in the International Journal of Obesity examined three large census and found that people who drank large amounts of milk on a regular basis had higher BMI levels than non-milk drinkers, but good cholesterol and bad. It turns out that both levels of cholesterol are low. The team took a genetic approach to milk consumption by examining mutations in the lactase gene associated with the digestion of lactose, known as lactose. This study found that having a genetic variation that allows people to digest lactose is a good way to identify people who have consumed higher levels of milk. Professor Vimal Karani, a professor of nutritional genetics and nutritional genetics at the University of Reading, said: Bad cholesterol. We also found that people with genetic variation had a significantly lower risk of coronary heart disease. All this suggests that it may not be necessary to reduce milk intake to prevent cardiovascular disease. " The new study follows several contradictory studies that previously investigated the causal relationship between increased dairy intake and cardiometabolic disorders such as obesity and diabetes. To account for discrepancies in sampling size, ethnicity, and other factors, the team performed a meta-analysis of data from up to 1.9 million people and used a genetic approach to avoid confounding. Data from the UK Biobank showed that people with genetic variation in lactase had an 11% lower risk of type 2 diabetes, but this study could be associated with increased milk intake and diabetes. Properties such as glucose and inflammatory biomarkers did not suggest that there was strong evidence of an association with increased sex. "This study does show that milk consumption is not an important issue for the risk of cardiovascular disease, despite a slight increase in BMI and body fat among milk drinkers," said Karani. It is the fat content of dairy products or an unknown "milk factor" that contributes to lowering cholesterol levels. Teams from the University of Reading, the University of South Australia, the Institute of Health Sciences, University College London, and the University of Auckland collaborated on the study.

