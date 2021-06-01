Health
Smog may impair your sense of smell-consumer health news
Tuesday, June 1, 2021 (HealthDay News)-New research suggests that long-term inhalation of small particles of air pollution can endanger the sense of smell.
Researchers have found that the risk of loss of odor, a condition called anosmia, has almost doubled among people who have been exposed to this type of air pollution, known as particulate matter, for extended periods of time. discovered.
“It’s strange that the entire group that lost their sense of smell had significantly higher exposure to’particles’ than the group that did not develop the disease,” said Dr. Murgapan Ramanasan, a senior researcher. He is an associate professor of otolaryngology at Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine in Baltimore.
These small particles are less than 2.5 micrometers in size, or about one-thirtieth the diameter of human hair. Known as PM2.5, it is associated with a variety of health problems such as heart disease, lung cancer and asthma.
PM2.5 is manufactured in diesel vehicles and trucks. It is composed of various materials such as dust, dirt, soot, smoke, organic compounds and metals.
However, Ramanasan could not prove that exposure to PM2.5 causes anosmia in this study, only warning that it appears to be relevant.
In this study, it is unclear whether the loss of odor was caused by air pollution that damages the nerves that control the sensation of odor, or by inflammation of the nasal membrane. It is also unclear whether the loss of odor is permanent.
“Usually when the sense of smell returns, it is usually after a viral infection or when the inflammation disappears,” Ramanasan said.
For COVID-19, the common symptom is anosmia. Some infected people lose their sense of smell and recover, but others do not recover after a year.
All patients with anosmia in this new study had that condition for a long time, the study’s authors said.
In this treatise, Ramanasan’s team examined nearly 2,700 adults, including more than 500 anosmia. Researchers have created a model that estimates PM2.5 contamination of participants’ zip codes using the US Environmental Protection Agency’s air quality system.
Researchers have found that long-term aerial exposure to PM2.5 increases the risk of losing the sense of smell by about 1.7-fold.
Anosmia affects quality of life and can make it difficult to detect the taste and odor of food. Researchers say in background notes that people in this condition are at risk of weight loss, depression and anxiety.
Ramanasan said there is not much that can be done alone to reduce exposure to air pollution.
“We need better regulation of air quality,” he said.
Kara Hoover, an associate professor of bioanthropology at the University of Alaska Fairbanks, specializes in the sense of smell. Like many other health problems, she said odor loss was worse among poor and minority people who tended to live in areas with high levels of air pollution.
She added that few people can do it to reduce their risk in such situations.
“The higher the socio-economic status, the more pollution-affecting buffers, such as riding an air-conditioned car, rather than using public transport or living outside the city or in parks or green areas. Will increase access to help remove some of the pollution. “
Hoover and Ramanasan agreed that air pollution reductions can only be achieved by society as a whole.
“I don’t think it depends on the individual,” Hoover said. “I think it needs to be a top-down change.”
The report was published online on May 27th JAMA network open..
For more information
For more information on the loss of smell Yale University School of Medicine..
Source: Murugappan Ramanathan, MD, Associate Professor, Otorhinolaryngology, Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, Baltimore. Kara Hoover, PhD, Associate Professor, Biological Anthropologist, University of Alaska Fairbanks. JAMA network open, May 27, 2021, online
..
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
Pictures Credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]