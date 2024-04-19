MORE THAN 50 OF THE WORLD’S BEST DESIGNERS SHOW





Appointment: April 23-282024

Location: David Lam Hall, 50 E, Pender Street, Vancouver, British Columbia VANCOUVER, BC, April 18, 2024 /CNW/ — Prepare to witness the epitome of style and creativity as Vancouver Fashion Week is gearing up for its highly anticipated 6-day event bringing together over 50 designers. This upcoming season's range promises a dynamic mix of avant-garde designs and international style. Vancouver Fashion Week SS24 Designer: Amir Sam | Photographer: @photo_jordan As the second largest fashion week in the world North America and the industry's only event actively showcasing diverse international award-winning designers from over 25 fashion capitals around the world, Vancouver Fashion Week prides itself on being the beacon of inclusiveness and innovation. Expect nothing less than a sartorial spectacle as this year's showcase unveils an exceptional lineup of Canadian talent and renowned international designers. From avant-garde tailoring to streetwear trends infused with a multitude of international influences, VFW celebrates the transformative power of fashion in uniting cultures, inspiring change and diversity in all its forms, highlighting honors models of all sizes, ages, races, and gender identities to grace its runway show. Jamal Abdourahmanthe visionary producer and founder of Vancouver Fashion Week and Global Fashion Collective, considers fashion as a universal language that unites cultures and transcends borders. With a constant commitment to nurturing creative expression, it aims to position Vancouver as a destination of choice for fashion enthusiasts from around the world. “At Vancouver Fashion Week, diversity is our greatest strength. We bring together the most incredible design talent from everywhere Canada and around the world, showcasing the industry's most cutting-edge creative concepts. Fashion is a truly global phenomenon, and it's inspiring to see such a mix of designers under one roof here at Vancouver“, says Jamal. This event is a testament to the global appeal of fashion, no one would want to miss it. Igniting the Canadian fashion scene, VFW will bring together a diverse range of creatives, fashion enthusiasts and an eclectic mix of designers, right here in Vancouver. Join us as we walk the runway in the fascinating world of fashion, where innovation knows no bounds and creativity reigns supreme. Vancouver Fashion Week invites you to experience the magic with your own eyes, because when it comes to style, the world is our runway. For media inquiries, interviews, press passes or images, please contact: He puts Dominique has [email protected], (604) 779 2094/ 778 886 1575

Website- https://www.vanfashionweek.com/schedule

Instagram- https://www.instagram.com/vanfashionweek/

Youtube- https://www.youtube.com/user/VFWTV

TIC Tac- https://www.tiktok.com/@vancouverfashionweek? The story continues Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2391446/VANCOUVER_FASHION_WEEK_1.jpg

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2391447/VANCOUVER_FASHION_WEEK_2.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2391448/VANCOUVER_FASHION_WEEK_Logo.jpg Vancouver Fashion Week SS24 Designer: Amir Sam | Photographer: @photo_jordan Vancouver Fashion Week Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vancouver-fashion-week-2024-over-50-of-the-best-global-designers-strike-the-runway-302121596.html SOURCE VANCOUVER FASHION WEEK Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2024/18/c7455.html

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://finance.yahoo.com/news/vancouver-fashion-week-2024-over-222700219.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos