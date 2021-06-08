Studies suggest that diabetics with poor sleep are at increased risk of premature death





Published in the Journal of Sleep Research on Tuesday, the study analyzes data from approximately 500,000 middle-aged participants in the UK Biobank study, which houses detailed genetic and health information about UK residents. did.

After controlling medical and lifestyle issues that may also affect sleep, such as age, gender, weight, smoking, depression, and other pre-existing conditions, the study found that sleep was inadequate and suffered from diabetes. Those without it were found to have an 11% higher mortality rate. The 9-year follow-up period of the study was longer than that of people who slept well and did not have diabetes.

“Non-sleep diabetic patients have a 67% higher mortality rate than those without diabetes or sleep disorders, and with both diabetes and sleep disorders, they have an 87% higher mortality rate,” the study said. The author, Kristen Nutson, said. , Associate Professor of Neurology and Preventive Medicine, Northwestern University School of Medicine, Feinberg School of Medicine.

Knutson and her team also compared diabetics who could sleep well with those who couldn’t sleep well.

“Sleep-deprived diabetics were 12% more likely to die during the 9-year follow-up period than diabetics who slept without frequent sleep disorders,” Knutson said. She added that this study was the first to examine the combination of diabetes and sleep disorders and mortality risk. Known links between diabetes and sleep disorders This type of study can only show relevance, not causality, said Dr. Raj Dasgupta, a sleep specialist who is an assistant professor of clinical medicine at the University of Southern California’s Keck School of Medicine. The results of the study are worrisome, but not surprising, he said. “Diabetes is a fatal illness that is easily affected by sleep, or vice versa,” says Dasguta. “Is sleep deprivation due to poor control of diabetes, or is sleep deprivation exacerbating diabetes?” For example, according to Dr. Dasgupta, the most common type of person with type 2 diabetes tends to be overweight and suffers from obstructive sleep apnea, which relaxes the throat muscles and closes the airways to prevent sleep. There is a possibility. “People with type 2 diabetes are also more susceptible to kidney problems, and they often go to the bathroom at night to urinate, especially if their diabetes is poorly controlled,” he added. There is also damage to the blood vessels that causes pain in the legs, called disability, which makes it difficult to fall asleep. “ Poor sleep can also affect the body’s ability to regulate blood sugar and contribute to the development of diabetes, Knutson said. “There are studies showing that taking healthy people and disturbing sleep reduces insulin sensitivity,” she said. “Because the two may be bidirectional. Prolonged sleep problems can actually lead to the development of diabetes. “ what to do? Be aware of and deal with sleep problems, whether you have diabetes or not, says Knutson. Sleep deprivation is itself a risk factor for premature death due to any cause. “Usually, if you have sleep onset or sleep problems, you need to talk to your doctor to find out the root of the problem. Find out why you can’t sleep well and find a way to fix it,” she says. I did. Need Tips for Better Sleep? Sign up for CNN’s SLEEP, BUTTER newsletter If you have diabetes, “treat your diabetes. This is an important message from this study,” said Dasgupta. “Diabetes needs to be managed by a family doctor and an endocrinologist.” If you don’t sleep well, it can be difficult to manage your diabetes, Knutson says. “It’s not easy to do. If you’re sleep deprived, you may just be hard at remembering to take medicine and measure your blood sugar,” she said. Sleep professionals may need to do a sleep test to see if they have a potential sleep disorder, Dasgupta said. “When someone tells me that they are quite awake and have diabetes, I need to treat diabetes, but also sleep apnea, restless legs syndrome, or other sleep problems. “May need to be treated,” added Dasgupta. “Don’t hesitate to get the help you need.”

