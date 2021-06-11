Health
“Some people are at increased risk of motor neuron disease with strenuous exercise”; ITV News
Scientists have found that strenuous exercise can increase the risk of developing motor neuron disease (MND).
The role of motor in the development of motor neuron disease is controversial and previous studies have been inconclusive.
A study at the University of Sheffield found that exercise was more likely to cause motor nerve damage only in patients with risk genotypes, and said that as a result of the study, people should not stop exercising.
It is believed that when oxygen levels in the body drop during strenuous exercise, motor neurons can undergo a process called oxidative stress. Motor neurons are the largest and most oxygen-requiring cells in the body.
This can lead to damage and ultimately kills the cells of people with that genetic vulnerability.
Studies have shown that MND is more common in professional athletes and is more likely to suffer from symptoms from an early age.
Previous studies have shown that the risk of MND in professional soccer players is estimated to be six times higher, researchers say.
Many well-known British sportsmen in recent years have shared their experiences with MND, including Rugby League Rob Burrow, Rugby Union Doddy Weir, and soccer player Stephen Darby.
Former Dutch soccer player Fernando Ricksen He died in 2019 at the age of 43 after fighting motor neuron disease.
MND, or amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), is a catastrophic, rapidly progressive, relatively common neurodegenerative disease that connects the nervous system and muscles to allow body movements in the brain and spinal cord. Affects motor neurons.
The messages from these nerves gradually stop reaching the muscles, weakening, stiffening, and eventually weakening.
MND affects about 5,000 people in the United Kingdom, and the lifetime risk of developing this condition is about 1 in 400.
Approximately 10% of MND cases are hereditary, while the remaining 90% are caused by complex genetic and environmental interactions that are not well understood.
One of the authors, Dr. Jonathan Cooperknock, said:
“This study found that frequent strenuous exercise increased the risk of MND in some people.
“It is important to emphasize that we know that most people do not develop MND with strenuous exercise.
“Sports have many health benefits, and most sportsmen and women do not develop MND.
“The next step is to identify who is specifically at risk for MND if you exercise frequently and intensively, and how much exercise increases that risk.”
Dr. Cooper Knock, a senior lecturer in neurology at the University’s Institute of Neuroscience, said:
“There is an urgent need to understand this interaction in order to discover pioneering treatments and preventive strategies for this cruel and debilitating disease.”
Sheffield’s team says the new study will have a significant impact on global efforts to identify individuals at risk for MND based on genes.
The goal is to allow physicians to advise the family of MND patients about their risks, allowing them to make personal decisions about their exercise habits.
Dr. Brian Dicky, Director of Research and Development at the Motor Neuron Disease Association, said: sick.
“This is because genetic and environmental studies tend to be performed in isolation by separate research teams, and in part, each deals with only part of a jigsaw puzzle.
“The power of this research by the University of Sheffield comes from combining these puzzle pieces.”
The findings are published in the journal EBioMedicine.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
Pictures Credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]