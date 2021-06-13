Patients who took antibody cocktails performed well: Physicians | Mumbai News





Mumbai: Juhu’s 61-year-old Vinay Platap was asymptomatic when he tested positive for the new coronavirus. His family had him tested only because two of his household assistants were positive. However, given his list of comorbidities that weigh more than 120 kg, his family and doctors with sleep apnea in smokers decided to choose the latest new coronavirus treatment in town. Monoclonal cocktail .. “He was a mild, high-risk patient who was not hypoxic. Symptomatology of body painThe patient tested positive on May 30 and decided to administer a monoclonal cocktail in anticipation of a serious Covid-19 disease, “said a respiratory specialist at Nanavatimax Super Specialty Hospital in Juhu. Dr. Salil Bendre said.

Pratap was hospitalized for 48 hours and had no symptoms. “Since I was diagnosed with Covid, I seem to be able to control even sleep apnea. The only other symptom I have is loss of appetite,” said Pratap, who is under home quarantine.

Monoclonal antibody therapy became popular after US President Donald Trump adopted it shortly after testing for a new coronavirus infection, but the last week of May after receiving an emergency use authorization. Now available in India. Monoclonal antibodies are laboratory-made proteins that mimic the immune system that fights pathogens. patient It recovers quickly with mild symptoms. Platap is Antibody cocktail Kasiribimab and Imdebimab.

A single injection costs Rs 60,000 and is out of the reach of many patients. doctorHowever, it states that the drug is promising for older patients and patients with comorbidity. It has been in use in the UK for several months. To date, about 12 patients have used it in Mumbai.

Patient Lilavati Hospital And Chembur’s Surana Hospital, which had been treated with antibodies more than 10 days ago, is on track, doctors said.

Nanabati Hospital has been administering antibody cocktails to four patients since June 1. A 125 kg 50-year-old woman with polio and high blood pressure received cocktail therapy on June 9. Her mild cough and fever symptoms improved. Other patients were a 50-year-old woman with uncontrolled diabetes and heart problems and a 57-year-old man with high blood pressure.

