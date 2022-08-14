More US lawmakers visit Taiwan 12 days after Nancy Pelosi trip | New





A five-member delegation will meet with senior leaders to discuss U.S.-Taiwanese relations, regional security and trade after U.S. President Pelosis’ visit and amid rising tensions with China.

A US delegation of lawmakers has arrived in Taiwan for a two-day visit where they will meet President Tsai Ing-wen, the second high-level group to come amid ongoing military tensions with the islands giant neighbor, the China.

Beijing, which claims democratically-ruled Taiwan as its own territory, has staged major military maneuvers around the island to express its anger at this month’s visit to Taipei by US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

The de facto U.S. Embassy in Taipei said on Sunday the delegation was led by Senator Ed Markey, who is joined by four other lawmakers as part of a broader visit to the Asia-Pacific region.

The delegation will meet with senior Taiwanese leaders to discuss US-Taiwanese relations, regional security, trade and investment, global supply chains, climate change and other important issues of mutual concern, said said the American Institute in Taiwan, which represents the US government on the island because they have no official relationship.

Taiwan’s presidential office said the group would meet with Tsai on Monday morning.

Especially at a time when China is increasing tensions in the Taiwan Strait and the region with military exercises, Markey leading a delegation to Taiwan once again demonstrates the strong support of the US Congress for Taiwan, he said in a statement.

China regards Taiwan as its own territory.

US Senator Ed Markey, left, poses with Taiwanese Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Tah-ray Yui after arriving in Taiwan on Sunday [Ministry of Foreign Affairs via AFP]

Chinese patrols continue

Beijing has strongly criticized the trip by Pelosi, who was the highest elected US official to visit Taiwan in decades.

Taiwan has accused China of using its visit as an excuse to launch military exercises that would allow it to prepare for an invasion.

He organized his own exercises simulating a defense against a Chinese invasion of his main island. China ended its exercises but said it would continue to patrol the Taiwan Strait.

In its daily update, Taiwan’s Defense Ministry said on Sunday it detected 22 Chinese aircraft and six ships operating around the Taiwan Strait.

Of these, 11 planes crossed the median line, an unofficial demarcation between Taiwan and China that Beijing does not recognize.

China last week pledged zero tolerance for separatist activity in Taiwan and reaffirmed its threat to take control of the self-governing island by force if provoked.

We are ready to create a broad space for peaceful reunification, but we will leave no room for separatist activities in any form, Taiwan’s Office of China Affairs said in a white paper.

China will not renounce the use of force and we reserve the possibility of taking all necessary measures.

He added, however: We will only be forced to take drastic measures to respond to provocation by separatist elements or outside forces if they cross our red lines.

