The US military is not concerned about the war with Iran





Units on alert, warships repositioning, bombers ready to fly, Marines ready to storm the beaches. These are all routines of a crisis that signal that the U.S. military is ready for war. But there's another routine that often escapes Washington's recognition: the military's own deployment schedule when it comes to units venturing out into the real world. The calendar is sacrosanct. So while some believe the potential for war with Iran is currently high and the U.S. military is on high alert, the reality is that it is business as usual.

The Pentagon on Friday made vague statements that it was moving assets to the Middle East to express American displeasure and willingness to respond if Iran attacked Israel. President Joe Biden issued a public threat to Iran: “Don't,” referring to any Iranian strike. And the administration trumpeted the presence of Gen. Michael Erik Kurilla, commander of Central Command, or CENTCOM, in Israel, to consult with America's ironclad partner.

But while Washington hawks and the media hold their breath over what they call an imminent Tehran-supervised strike on Israeli soil, the US military in the Middle East is sticking to its regular schedule of visits and arrivals of soldiers, including the redeployment of a high command. -profile Marine battle group that returned to the United States after an eight-month voyage.

In fact, thousands of Marines, sailors, Army soldiers and Air Force fighters have returned to the United States by bicycle in recent weeks and even since the Israeli attack on the Iranian embassy in Syria on April 1. In accordance with existing plans, half a dozen deployments to the Middle East have ended. For the armed forces, respecting soldiers' schedules is more important than geopolitics. And indeed, there is no evidence that the military services are paying much attention to the contradiction between their schedules and imminent escalation. They are more focused on pleasing service members, their spouses, and their parents in their attempts to recruit and retain soldiers than on the war gaming machinations of the Pentagon.

Even the army funeral directors decided to stop. Army body bag handlers returned from the Middle East this month, according to a recent announcement. The 54th Quartermaster Company is the Army's only active-duty mortuary affairs unit, the release said. The unit sent 29 soldiers to Kuwait, Iraq, Bahrain, Qatar, Jordan and the United Arab Emirates to support a wide range of operations in the region. Today we welcome back Detachment One, comprised of 29 of CENTCOM's finest personnel, said Company Commander Captain Peter Kase.

Meanwhile, military personnel overseeing rescue operations linked to Yemen's air and naval attacks returned home this month. An announcement celebrating the accomplishments and return of U.S. Air Force Capt. Araceli Saunders last week details his efforts while deployed to Saudi Arabia, including providing airborne alert for Operation POSEIDON ARCHER, enabling thirty and coalition strikes on Yemeni bases and reducing the threat to the international community. maritime transport in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden.

Despite attacks by the Houthis from Yemen and strikes by Iranian-backed militias from Syria and Iraq, U.S. forces regularly move in and out of the Middle East. On March 16, more than 4,000 Marines and sailors from the 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit began their journey home from a deployment that was reoriented from simple training to direct support of U.S. diplomacy and military readiness after the Hamas attack on Israel on October 7.

At the same time, soldiers responsible for strengthening deterrence on land, according to the army, have also ended their deployment. On Feb. 8, Michigan National Guard gunners returned from a deployment to Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates. According to the press release, the soldiers supported Operation Inherent Resolve, the ongoing military war against ISIS.

Alpha Battery's accomplishments during their deployment underscore the Michigan National Guard's commitment to ensuring the safety and security of our nation, a spokesperson said. Their dedication and skill in operating the HIMARS [long-range missile] system have significantly advanced our strategic objectives in the region.

The return of CENTCOM soldiers follows an announcement last week that the 379th Air Expeditionary Wing, based at Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar, is reorganizing to better meet its own internal deployment needs. There is no mention of a strategic reshuffling to accommodate impending war plans, but rather to ensure predictability for Airmen on future deployments and rotations, in other words, to meet quality of life goals.

As intelligence officials make dire predictions to the New York Times about the Iranian threat and Israeli military officials warn citizens against hoarding in anticipation of a cruise missile volley, Iran continues to make great efforts to avoid an uncontrollable conflict with his country. sworn adversary, and his hawkish Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

A Financial Times report this week details Iran's efforts to make clear diplomatically that it does not want to see an escalation that would fuel all-out war with Israel and the United States. This report and other media outlets claim that Iran is engaging the United States diplomatically to find a response that demonstrates both deterrence in response to the April 1 strike, without triggering a war. (The United States and Iran are talking through Oman to avoid any appearance of direct negotiations.)

In a subtle nod to its view that it is business as usual, the US Navy quietly relinquished command of Red Sea Combined Task Force 153, handing it over to its Italian counterpart early april. I am incredibly proud of all the hard work and dedication of CTF 153 personnel and at-sea units in support of Operation Prosperity Guardian,” said outgoing U.S. Navy Commander Captain David Coles. Their efforts have directly contributed to regional maritime security and freedom of navigation in the CTF 153 area of ​​operations. It is a true honor to entrust command to an incredibly strong maritime partner like Italy. I know the task force is in good hands and look forward to celebrating the future accomplishments of CTF 153 under the leadership of Captain Messina.

If Iran attacks Israel or the United States on the ground, the American military posture seems routine, far from matching the feverish atmosphere coming from Washington. From his hotel room in Tel Aviv, Kurilla is arguably closer to the action with his cell phone on red alert. But his visit is purely symbolic with regard to Iran. The truth is that the US mission in the Middle East is just as much about deterring Israel from escalation.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://theintercept.com/2024/04/13/iran-israel-war/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos