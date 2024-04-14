Biden promises G7 response and unwavering US support for Israel after Iran attacks | Conflict News





The US president reiterated his support for Israel in a call with Netanyahu, amid reports he is also opposed to a counterattack on Iran.

US President Joe Biden has condemned Iranian drone attacks on military installations in Israel, reiterating Washington DC's unwavering support and a coordinated diplomatic response from the Group of Seven (G7), even as reports began to emerge that he also sought to defuse the situation. .

Biden cut short his trip to Delaware and returned to the US capital to meet with advisers after Saturday night's attack, the White House said in a statement.

The statement said American forces and installations were not affected, adding that the United States helped Israel destroy almost all of the attacking drones and missiles.

The US president also reiterated his unwavering support for Israel's security during a call with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, with whom he has strained relations over Israel's handling of the war in Gaza.

I told him that Israel had demonstrated a remarkable ability to defend itself and defeat even unprecedented attacks, sending a clear message to its enemies that they could not effectively threaten Israel's security, Biden said, citing the White House.

Tomorrow, I will bring together my fellow G7 leaders to coordinate a united diplomatic response to Iran's brazen attack, he said.

Iran launched explosive drones and fired missiles at Israel on Saturday evening in its first direct attack on Israeli territory, a retaliatory strike that raised the threat of a wider regional conflict.

Tehran had vowed to retaliate for the Israeli attack on the Iranian embassy compound last week in Damascus, which killed a top commander of Iran's overseas Revolutionary Guard Corps Quds Force and six other officers.

Vigilant in the face of all threats

Biden said he had ordered the U.S. military to move ballistic missile defense planes and destroyers to the region over the past week.

Through these deployments and the extraordinary skills of our military, we have helped Israel destroy almost all incoming drones and missiles, he said.

Biden said his team would coordinate with regional counterparts and stay in close contact with Israeli leaders.

And although we have not seen attacks on our forces or installations today, we will remain vigilant against all threats and will not hesitate to take all necessary measures to protect our people, he said. he declares.

Amid the tensions, US media reported that Biden was seeking to defuse the situation.

James Bays, Al Jazeera's diplomatic editor, said that behind the scenes there is a lot of pressure on Israel to show restraint.

Media outlet Axios said Biden told Netanyahu in the same phone call that he would oppose an Israeli counterattack on Iran, advising the Israeli leader that he should achieve victory.

NBC said he also privately expressed concerns that Netanyahu was trying to draw the United States deeper into a broader conflict.

Meanwhile, CNN quoted a senior White House official as saying that Biden told Netanyahu that the United States would not participate in any offensive operations against Iran.

If he [Biden] There will be an all-out war, whose economic effects, oil prices and other factors would be catastrophic and potentially jeopardize his re-election efforts in November, Al Jazeeras Bays said.

On Saturday, Biden met with his top security officials in the White House Situation Room, including Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and CIA Director William Burns.

Biden had warned Iran of retaliation while predicting the attack was imminent.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2024/4/14/biden-vows-g7-response-ironclad-us-support-for-israel-after-iran-attacks The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos