Iranian diplomats warn US 'must stay away' from Iran-Israel conflict





Iranian diplomats have warned that the United States “must stay away” from the Iran-Israel “conflict” that is developing following Tehran's drone and missile attack on Saturday.

The message from the Permanent Mission of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the United Nations said Saturday's attack on Israel was a “legitimate defense” and a “response” to the alleged April 1 Israeli strike in Damascus, Syria, which struck near the Iranian border. embassy and killed two senior officers of Tehran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

“Carried out on the basis of Article 51 of the United Nations Charter relating to self-defense, Iran's military action was a response to the Zionist regime's aggression against our diplomatic premises in Damascus,” said the Permanent Mission of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the United Nations. Saturday on social media platform

They warned that the United States “must stay away” from the “conflict” between Iran and Israel.

“The deal can be considered concluded,” they said in the post. “However, if the Israeli regime makes another mistake, Iran's response would be considerably more severe. This is a conflict between Iran and the rogue Israeli regime, which the United States MUST STAY AWAY FROM!

The warning comes as Iran launched a drone attack on Israel on Saturday.

IDF spokesman Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said Saturday's shooting was a “direct attack” from Tehran and constituted a “serious and dangerous escalation.”

“Our defensive and offensive capabilities are at the highest level of readiness ahead of this large-scale attack by Iran,” Hagari said. “This is a mission that we are determined and ready to fulfill.”

Israel's Ambassador to the UN, Gilad Erdan, called on the UN to act following the strikes, writing on X: “Iran has violated the UN charter and has shown that it constitutes a threat to global peace and security. »

He continued: “Where is your voice?? Where is your conviction?? Wake up!!!”

President Biden is regularly briefed on the current situation.

The IDF said Israel was on high alert and forces were “constantly monitoring” the situation.

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has repeatedly threatened Israel since the early April strike that eliminated several IRGC officials, saying Israel would be “slapped in the face.”

