International
New tool tracks ship speed to protect whales
A new online map is available to help marine vessels avoid collisions with critically endangered North Atlantic right whales in the Gulf of St. Lawrence.
Whale Safe was developed by scientists at the Benioff Ocean Science Lab, a center for applied marine conservation at the University of California, Santa Barbara.
The lab focuses on using AI-powered ocean sensors, big data models, citizen science and ship tracking to prevent ship strikes, which are one of the leading causes of serious whale injuries and deaths.
Its Whale Safe tool uses cloud computing to analyze billions of data points from the automatic identification system, or AIS, a transmitter-based tracking system for marine traffic, said Rachel Rhodes, a data scientist in the Benioff lab.
Whale Safe can show in near real time where speed limits are set and which vessels are in compliance, she said.
“The nice thing about this tool is that … it's filtering to classify these vessels only where these zones are in effect and when it's the right size of vessel,” Rhodes said.
Whale Safe was developed after an increase in ship strikes on the West Coast several years ago, she said. It started in that area in 2020.
Based on demand from shipping companies, it has now expanded to all slow-speed areas around North America, she said.
The goal is to help with travel planning and logistics to slow down.
“We understand that there is a lot to keep track of these captains, crews and ship companies, knowing when these zones are in effect. Some … are dynamic, so they appear based on sightings or acoustic detections. We we know that nobody wants to hit a whale”.
Whale Safe works with shipping companies to help them identify which ships in their fleet are the best and worst at complying with whale protection measures, Rhodes said.
Some trucking companies operating on the West Coast have used the information provided to upgrade their grades from F to B, she said.
Last year, boats slowed to the speed limit 59 percent of the time, Rhodes said.
“There are some companies that are getting A's and B's, but there are also a lot of companies that are getting D's and F's and they have a lot of work to do to improve this overall collaboration,” she said.
Of the several ships that were in the Bay of St. Lawrence when publicly available AIS records were retrieved on Thursday, only one was in the Whalesafe database.
The ES Integrity was en route to Gibraltar, according to MarineTraffic.com.
That site doesn't say who owns the vessel, but according to Whale Safe, it belongs to Glory Harvest Ltd.
It is the only vessel belonging to that company currently in the Whale Safe database.
More ships and companies will appear after transiting through the reduced-speed zones, Rhodes said.
Glory Harvest's cooperation rate so far, based on its trips to other areas along the East Coast that are already in place, is 42.4 percent, giving it a C grade.
Several other ships in the bay on Thursday, the Canadian oil/chemical tanker Algoluna, the Marshall Islands-flagged bulk carrier Federal Sakura, the Dutch general cargo ship Muntgracht and the petroleum products tanker Dubai Green have either passed. through reduced speed zones yet this year or are not in the S&P Global Information Processing Services database.
To be included in the Whale Safe tool, vessels must also use the AIS system.
This year's federal measures to protect whales from ship strikes are the same as last year's, according to a news release from Fisheries and Oceans Canada.
They include speed limits in the Gulf of St. Lawrence. When whales are spotted, all vessels longer than 13 meters must proceed at a speed of no more than 10 knots.
There is also an area in the southern Gulf where whales have been found congregating that is off limits to vessels over 13 meters long.
These restrictions will come into effect on April 17 and will remain in place until November 15.
Fines of up to $250,000 can be imposed for violations.
According to the North Atlantic Right Whale Consortium, the estimated population of right whales as of October was 356.
Five North Atlantic right whales have been found dead so far this year, according to the US National Oceanographic and Atmospheric Administration, at least three from ship strikes.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/new-brunswick/whalesafe-marine-vessel-map-1.7172158
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- New tool tracks ship speed to protect whales
- Chinese leader to visit Hungary, Serbia next month
- RTE Archives | Entertainment | Phoenix Stunt Group
- Google prepares location sharing hub for Android
- Here are the main foreign news at 8 p.m.
- Muhammadiyah encourages national leaders to set an example of reconciliation
- Sanju and Singham actor Sayaji Shinde undergoes angioplasty, takes stock of his health from hospital bed: they found a blockage | Bollywood News
- University of Colorado Athletics
- Alicia Keys is on fire in a stunning gold dress alongside husband Swizz Beatz as they join A-list stars at the 10th annual Breakthrough Prize in Los Angeles.
- Index – Tech-Tudomny – Paid Google Chrome now available
- Measles cases are on the rise. Here's what's going on:
- Why actor Ibu's burial date was set for June, a few weeks after his death