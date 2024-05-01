Sports
DI Men's Tennis Championship Singles and Doubles selections announced
INDIANAPOLIS The NCAA Division I Men's Tennis Subcommittee has selected the 64 singles players and 32 doubles teams that will compete in the 2024 NCAA Division I Men's Tennis Championships.
The singles and doubles competition will be held May 20-25 at the Greenwood Tennis Center in Stillwater, Oklahoma, following the conclusion of the team championship, which runs May 16-19. Oklahoma State University serves as host.
All matches are best-of-three sets. No-ad scoring and a seven-point tiebreak (first to seven points, must win by two points) for six matches will be used for all matches. In doubles, a 10-point tiebreak is played instead of a third set.
Automatic qualification for the Division I Singles Championship is granted to any conference with one or more eligible singles players ranked in the ITA Top 125 for Eligible/Enrolled Singles Players. For conferences with more than one singles player within the ITA Top 125 eligible/enrolled singles players, the subcommittee will apply the NCAA selection criteria to determine which student-athlete is the automatic qualifier from those conferences. All singles players must have a minimum of 13 singles matches started, with six matches in the spring, to be selected as an automatic qualifier or at-large selection.
Automatic qualification for the Division I doubles championship is granted to any conference with one or more eligible doubles teams ranked in the ITA Top 60 for eligible/registered doubles teams. For conferences with more than one doubles team within the ITA Top 60 eligible/registered doubles teams, the subcommittee will apply the NCAA selection criteria to determine which doubles team is those conferences' automatic qualifier. All doubles teams must have started at least 10 doubles matches, with a
a minimum of four games in the spring, to be selected as an automatic qualifier or as an at-large selection.
SINGLES
Automatic Qualifiers (15), listed alphabetically by conference:
- American Conference on Athletics – Trevor Svajda, SMU
- Atlantic 10 Conference – Mathis Bondaz, VCU
- Atlantic Coast Conference – Antoine Cornut-Chauvinc, State of Florida
- Atlantic Sun Conference – Jonas Hartenstein, North Florida
- Big 12 Conference – Eliot Spizzirri, Texas
- Big Ten Conference – Ozan Baris, Michigan State
- Big West Conference – Pablo Masjuan, UC Santa Barbara
- USA Conference – Leo Raquin, Middle Tennessee
- Central American Conference – Pawit Sornlaksup, Toledo
- Mountain West Conference -Samuel Sippel, Boise State
- Pac-12 Conference – Nishesh Basavareddy, Stanford
- Southeastern Conference – Johannus Monday, Tennessee
- The Ivy League – Cooper Williams, Harvard
- West Coast Conference – Oliver Tarvet, San Diego
- Western Athletic Conference – Joan Torres Espinosa, UT Arlington
Large selections (49), arranged alphabetically by last name:
- Pablo Alemany, Memphis
- Jack Anthrop, Ohio State
- Taha Badi, Kentucky
- Gilles-Arnaud Bailly, Texas
- Samir Banerjee, Stanford
- Justin Boulais, Ohio State
- Micah Braswell, Texas
- Jonah Braswell, Texas
- Murphy Cassone, State of Arizona
- Robin Catry, NC State
- Dylan Dietrich, Virginia
- Sebastian Dominko, Notre Dame
- Jake Fearnley, TCU
- Jay Friend, Arizona
- Hunter Heck, Illinois
- Ronnie Hohmann, Michigan State
- Paul Inchauspe, Princeton
- Jeremy Jin, Florida
- Garrett Johns, Duke
- Petar Jovanovic, Mississippi State
- Cannon Kingsley, Ohio State
- Nemanja Malesevic, Mississippi State
- Andres Martin, Georgia Tech
- Alex Martinez Oklahoma
- Shunsuke Mitsui, Tenn
- Inaki Montes de la Torre, Virginia
- Filippo Moroni, Wake Forest
- Govind Nanda, UCLA
- Karlis Ozolins, Illinois
- Danil Panarin, Vanderbilt
- Radu Papoe, Cornell
- Thomas Paulsell, Georgia
- Raphael Perot, Texas A&M
- Jack Pinnington, TCU
- Filip Planinsek, Alabama
- J.C. Roddick, Texas A&M
- Pedro Rodenas, duke
- Chris Rodesch, Virginia
- Pierce Rollins, Tulsa
- Toby Samuel, South Carolina
- Nikola Slavic, Ole Miss
- Colton Smith, Ariz
- Tyler Stice, Auburn
- JJ Tracy, Ohio State
- Olle Wallin, Texas Tech
- Edward Winter, Pepperdine
- Gavin Young, Mich
- Michael Zheng, Colombia
- Tyler Zink, Oklahoma State
ALTERNATIVE*:
- Jeffrey Von der Schulenburg, Virginia
- Alvin Tudorica, South Florida
- Finn Murgett, Auburn
- Bor Artnak, State of Arizona
- Henry von derschulenburg, Harvard
- Quinn Vandecasteele, Oregon
- Ryan Colby, Georgia
- Khololwam Montsi, Oklahoma
- Gustaf Strom, Arizona
*If the withdrawing student-athlete is selected by automatic qualification, the next eligible singles player from that conference will be considered before being replaced from the alternate list.
Seeds 1-8:
- Johannus Monday, Tennessee
- Eliot Spizzirri, Texas
- Antoine Cornut-Chauvinc, Florida State
- Chris Rodesch, Virginia
- Toby Samuel, South Carolina
- Micah Braswell, Texas
- Oliver Tarvet, San Diego
- Jake Fearnley, TCU
Seeds 9-16, listed alphabetically by last name:
- Ozan Baris, Michigan State
- Nishesh Basavareddy, Stanford
- Murphy Cassone, State of Arizona
- Andres Martin, Georgia Tech
- Alex Martinez, Okla
- Radu Papoe, Cornell
- Jack Pinnington, TCU
- Cooper Williams, Harvard
DOUBLE
Automatic Qualifiers (14), listed alphabetically by conference:
- American Athletic Conference – Huntley Allen & Adam Neff, SMU
- Atlantic 10 Conference – Oscar Pinto Sansano & German Samofalov, VCU
- Atlantic Coast Conference – Garrett Johns & Pedro Rodenas, Duke
- Big 12 Conference – Sebastian Gorzny and Pedro Vives, TCU
- Big Ten Conference – Robert Cash & JJ Tracy, Ohio State
- Big West Conference – Gianluca Brunkow & Pablo Masjuan, UC Santa Barbara
- USA Conference – Ondrej Horak & Leo Raquin Middle, Tennessee
- Costal Athletic Conference – Reece Falck & Harold Huens, UNCW
- Mountain West – Samuel Sippel & Jip van Assendelft, Boise State
- Pac-12 Conference – Jacob Bullard & Murphy Cassone, Arizona State
- Southeastern Conference – Joshua Lapadat & JJ Mercer, Kentucky
- Sun Belt Conference – Codie Schalk Van Schalkwyk & Connor Henry Van Schalkwyk, Old Dominion
- The Ivy League – Theo Winegar and Michael Zheng, Columbia
- West Coast Conference – Stian Klaassen & Sacchitt Sharrma, San Diego
General selections (18), arranged alphabetically by institution:
- Raul Dobai and Finn Murgett, Auburn
- JJ Bianchi and Jake Vassel, Boston College
- Antoine Cornut-Chauvinc and Joshua Dous Karpenschif, State of Florida
- Keshav Chopra and Marcus McDaniel, Georgia Tech
- Freddy Blaydes and Niels Ratiu, Georgia
- Daniel Milavsky & Cooper Williams, Harvard
- Hunter Heck & Karlis Ozolins, Illinois
- Etienne Donnet & Natan Rodrigues, Louisville
- Jacob Bickersteth and Gavin Young, Michigan
- Ozan Baris & Max Sheldon, Michigan State
- Petar Jovanovic and Benito Sanchez Martinez, Mississippi State
- Sebastian Dominko and Jean Marc Malkowski, Notre Dame
- Isaac Becroft and Tyler Zink, Oklahoma State
- Casey Hoole and Toby Samuel, South Carolina
- Angel Diaz & Johannus Monday, Tennessee
- Giulio Perego & Togan Tokac, Texas A&M
- James Hopper & Inaki Montes de la Torre, Virginia
- Holden Koons & Dhakshineswar Suresh, Wake Forest
ALTERNATIVE*:
- Cleeve Harper, Eliot Spizzirri – Texas
- Nate Bonetto, Aidan Kim – Florida
- Pablo Alemany, Charlie Barry-Memphis
- Bozo Barun, Jared Horwood – Arkansas
- Maxwell Smith, Noa Vukadin-Clemson
- Filippos Astreinidis, Paul Inchauspe-Princeton
- Filip Planinsek, Andrii Zimnokh – Alabama
- Kabeer Kapasi, Yasha Zemel – Rice
- Tadeas Paroulek, Zsombor Velcz-Baylor
- Robin Catry, Luca Staeheli – NC State
*If the withdrawing doubles team is selected through automatic qualification, the next eligible doubles team from that conference will be considered before being replaced from the alternate list.
Seeds 1-4:
- Garrett Johns, Pedro Rodenas – Duke
- Holden Koons, Dhakshineswar Suresh-Wake Forest
- Joshua Foot, JJ Mercer-Kentucky
- Robert Cash JJ, Tracy – Ohio State
Seeds 5-8, listed alphabetically by institution:
- Etienne Donnet, Natan Rodrigues-Louisville
- Sebastian Dominko, Jean Marc Malkowski – Notre Dame
- Angel Diaz, Johannus Monday – Tennessee
- James Hopper, Inaki Montes de la Torre – Virginia
|
Sources
2/ https://www.ncaa.com/news/tennis-men/article/2024-04-30/di-mens-tennis-championships-singles-and-doubles-selections-announced
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Brian McCardie dead aged 59: Line of Duty and Outlander star dies suddenly at home as tributes pay to 'wonderful actor'
- DI Men's Tennis Championship Singles and Doubles selections announced
- Dad and Daughter Go Prom Dress Shopping in Relevant TikTok
- PM Modi on Muslim quota: Will not allow reservation for SC, ST, OBC and Dalits to be given to Muslims in the name of religion
- Sammy Hagar praises his wife Kari during her Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony
- Israel-Gaza war: UN chief calls Israeli airstrikes in Rafah 'unscalable' | BBC News
- Trump's aggressive proposals for a second term laid out in new interviewExBulletin
- Actor Martin Freeman defends film showing sex scenes between him and actress 31 years his junior
- Dave Feits points from the Nebraska Footballs spring game
- World view: Istanbul Modest Fashion Week goes global
- Shah Rukh Khan says Virat Kohli is the 'damad' of Bollywood: 'I've known him since he was dating Anushka Sharma' | Hindi Cinema News
- Burger King parent company to invest another $300 million to upgrade its restaurants