



INDIANAPOLIS The NCAA Division I Men's Tennis Subcommittee has selected the 64 singles players and 32 doubles teams that will compete in the 2024 NCAA Division I Men's Tennis Championships. The singles and doubles competition will be held May 20-25 at the Greenwood Tennis Center in Stillwater, Oklahoma, following the conclusion of the team championship, which runs May 16-19. Oklahoma State University serves as host. All matches are best-of-three sets. No-ad scoring and a seven-point tiebreak (first to seven points, must win by two points) for six matches will be used for all matches. In doubles, a 10-point tiebreak is played instead of a third set. Automatic qualification for the Division I Singles Championship is granted to any conference with one or more eligible singles players ranked in the ITA Top 125 for Eligible/Enrolled Singles Players. For conferences with more than one singles player within the ITA Top 125 eligible/enrolled singles players, the subcommittee will apply the NCAA selection criteria to determine which student-athlete is the automatic qualifier from those conferences. All singles players must have a minimum of 13 singles matches started, with six matches in the spring, to be selected as an automatic qualifier or at-large selection. Automatic qualification for the Division I doubles championship is granted to any conference with one or more eligible doubles teams ranked in the ITA Top 60 for eligible/registered doubles teams. For conferences with more than one doubles team within the ITA Top 60 eligible/registered doubles teams, the subcommittee will apply the NCAA selection criteria to determine which doubles team is those conferences' automatic qualifier. All doubles teams must have started at least 10 doubles matches, with a a minimum of four games in the spring, to be selected as an automatic qualifier or as an at-large selection. SINGLES Automatic Qualifiers (15), listed alphabetically by conference: American Conference on Athletics – Trevor Svajda, SMU

Atlantic 10 Conference – Mathis Bondaz, VCU

Atlantic Coast Conference – Antoine Cornut-Chauvinc, State of Florida

Atlantic Sun Conference – Jonas Hartenstein, North Florida

Big 12 Conference – Eliot Spizzirri, Texas

Big Ten Conference – Ozan Baris, Michigan State

Big West Conference – Pablo Masjuan, UC Santa Barbara

USA Conference – Leo Raquin, Middle Tennessee

Central American Conference – Pawit Sornlaksup, Toledo

Mountain West Conference -Samuel Sippel, Boise State

Pac-12 Conference – Nishesh Basavareddy, Stanford

Southeastern Conference – Johannus Monday, Tennessee

The Ivy League – Cooper Williams, Harvard

West Coast Conference – Oliver Tarvet, San Diego

Western Athletic Conference – Joan Torres Espinosa, UT Arlington Large selections (49), arranged alphabetically by last name: Pablo Alemany, Memphis

Jack Anthrop, Ohio State

Taha Badi, Kentucky

Gilles-Arnaud Bailly, Texas

Samir Banerjee, Stanford

Justin Boulais, Ohio State

Micah Braswell, Texas

Jonah Braswell, Texas

Murphy Cassone, State of Arizona

Robin Catry, NC State

Dylan Dietrich, Virginia

Sebastian Dominko, Notre Dame

Jake Fearnley, TCU

Jay Friend, Arizona

Hunter Heck, Illinois

Ronnie Hohmann, Michigan State

Paul Inchauspe, Princeton

Jeremy Jin, Florida

Garrett Johns, Duke

Petar Jovanovic, Mississippi State

Cannon Kingsley, Ohio State

Nemanja Malesevic, Mississippi State

Andres Martin, Georgia Tech

Alex Martinez Oklahoma

Shunsuke Mitsui, Tenn

Inaki Montes de la Torre, Virginia

Filippo Moroni, Wake Forest

Govind Nanda, UCLA

Karlis Ozolins, Illinois

Danil Panarin, Vanderbilt

Radu Papoe, Cornell

Thomas Paulsell, Georgia

Raphael Perot, Texas A&M

Jack Pinnington, TCU

Filip Planinsek, Alabama

J.C. Roddick, Texas A&M

Pedro Rodenas, duke

Chris Rodesch, Virginia

Pierce Rollins, Tulsa

Toby Samuel, South Carolina

Nikola Slavic, Ole Miss

Colton Smith, Ariz

Tyler Stice, Auburn

JJ Tracy, Ohio State

Olle Wallin, Texas Tech

Edward Winter, Pepperdine

Gavin Young, Mich

Michael Zheng, Colombia

Tyler Zink, Oklahoma State ALTERNATIVE*: Jeffrey Von der Schulenburg, Virginia Alvin Tudorica, South Florida Finn Murgett, Auburn Bor Artnak, State of Arizona Henry von derschulenburg, Harvard Quinn Vandecasteele, Oregon Ryan Colby, Georgia Khololwam Montsi, Oklahoma Gustaf Strom, Arizona *If the withdrawing student-athlete is selected by automatic qualification, the next eligible singles player from that conference will be considered before being replaced from the alternate list. Seeds 1-8: Johannus Monday, Tennessee Eliot Spizzirri, Texas Antoine Cornut-Chauvinc, Florida State Chris Rodesch, Virginia Toby Samuel, South Carolina Micah Braswell, Texas Oliver Tarvet, San Diego Jake Fearnley, TCU Seeds 9-16, listed alphabetically by last name: Ozan Baris, Michigan State

Nishesh Basavareddy, Stanford

Murphy Cassone, State of Arizona

Andres Martin, Georgia Tech

Alex Martinez, Okla

Radu Papoe, Cornell

Jack Pinnington, TCU

Cooper Williams, Harvard DOUBLE Automatic Qualifiers (14), listed alphabetically by conference: American Athletic Conference – Huntley Allen & Adam Neff, SMU

Atlantic 10 Conference – Oscar Pinto Sansano & German Samofalov, VCU

Atlantic Coast Conference – Garrett Johns & Pedro Rodenas, Duke

Big 12 Conference – Sebastian Gorzny and Pedro Vives, TCU

Big Ten Conference – Robert Cash & JJ Tracy, Ohio State

Big West Conference – Gianluca Brunkow & Pablo Masjuan, UC Santa Barbara

USA Conference – Ondrej Horak & Leo Raquin Middle, Tennessee

Costal Athletic Conference – Reece Falck & Harold Huens, UNCW

Mountain West – Samuel Sippel & Jip van Assendelft, Boise State

Pac-12 Conference – Jacob Bullard & Murphy Cassone, Arizona State

Southeastern Conference – Joshua Lapadat & JJ Mercer, Kentucky

Sun Belt Conference – Codie Schalk Van Schalkwyk & Connor Henry Van Schalkwyk, Old Dominion

The Ivy League – Theo Winegar and Michael Zheng, Columbia

West Coast Conference – Stian Klaassen & Sacchitt Sharrma, San Diego General selections (18), arranged alphabetically by institution: Raul Dobai and Finn Murgett, Auburn

JJ Bianchi and Jake Vassel, Boston College

Antoine Cornut-Chauvinc and Joshua Dous Karpenschif, State of Florida

Keshav Chopra and Marcus McDaniel, Georgia Tech

Freddy Blaydes and Niels Ratiu, Georgia

Daniel Milavsky & Cooper Williams, Harvard

Hunter Heck & Karlis Ozolins, Illinois

Etienne Donnet & Natan Rodrigues, Louisville

Jacob Bickersteth and Gavin Young, Michigan

Ozan Baris & Max Sheldon, Michigan State

Petar Jovanovic and Benito Sanchez Martinez, Mississippi State

Sebastian Dominko and Jean Marc Malkowski, Notre Dame

Isaac Becroft and Tyler Zink, Oklahoma State

Casey Hoole and Toby Samuel, South Carolina

Angel Diaz & Johannus Monday, Tennessee

Giulio Perego & Togan Tokac, Texas A&M

James Hopper & Inaki Montes de la Torre, Virginia

Holden Koons & Dhakshineswar Suresh, Wake Forest ALTERNATIVE*: Cleeve Harper, Eliot Spizzirri – Texas Nate Bonetto, Aidan Kim – Florida Pablo Alemany, Charlie Barry-Memphis Bozo Barun, Jared Horwood – Arkansas Maxwell Smith, Noa Vukadin-Clemson Filippos Astreinidis, Paul Inchauspe-Princeton Filip Planinsek, Andrii Zimnokh – Alabama Kabeer Kapasi, Yasha Zemel – Rice Tadeas Paroulek, Zsombor Velcz-Baylor Robin Catry, Luca Staeheli – NC State *If the withdrawing doubles team is selected through automatic qualification, the next eligible doubles team from that conference will be considered before being replaced from the alternate list. Seeds 1-4: Garrett Johns, Pedro Rodenas – Duke Holden Koons, Dhakshineswar Suresh-Wake Forest Joshua Foot, JJ Mercer-Kentucky Robert Cash JJ, Tracy – Ohio State Seeds 5-8, listed alphabetically by institution: Etienne Donnet, Natan Rodrigues-Louisville

Sebastian Dominko, Jean Marc Malkowski – Notre Dame

Angel Diaz, Johannus Monday – Tennessee

James Hopper, Inaki Montes de la Torre – Virginia

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ncaa.com/news/tennis-men/article/2024-04-30/di-mens-tennis-championships-singles-and-doubles-selections-announced

