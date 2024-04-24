What are Britain's plans to send asylum seekers to Rwanda?





LONDON – Britain's parliament passed a bill late Monday that would ban asylum seekers arriving on British shores from being sent to Rwanda and returning to Britain without prior permission. The British government has said the law will act as a deterrent to anyone attempting to enter the country. It is ‘illegal’ in the UK.

The controversial program was put to a vote after Britain's Supreme Court ruled it was illegal, and was criticized by human rights groups and the UNHCR.

King Charles III, who must now enact Rwanda's bill into official law, is said to have criticized the bill as “horrendous” when it took shape almost two years ago.

Hours after the law was passed, French officials said at least five people, including children, drowned in the English Channel while trying to reach Britain in overcrowded small boats.

Why is the UK sending asylum seekers to Rwanda?

The Rwanda plan was drawn up by Britain's Conservative government in response to the large number of migrants and asylum seekers arriving on British shores in small boats from France.

With local asylum programs underfunded and overwhelmed, the government has been housing asylum seekers in hotels. They are effectively locked out and unable to work until their applications are processed, which can take years. According to CBS News partner BBC News, renting out these hotels costs the government around 8 million pounds (nearly 10 million dollars in taxpayers' money) every day.

A protester holds a placard mocking the government's Rwandan plan for asylum seekers during a protest in Parliament Square, London, March 13, 2024. Vuk Valcic/SOPA Images/LightRocket/Getty

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's government said the Rwanda policy would act as a deterrent to migrants and asylum seekers trying to reach the UK in the first place.

What are the Rwandan laws in the UK?

Under the new policy, UK immigration authorities will have the power to send asylum seekers who enter the UK 'illegally' to Rwanda after January 2022. These individuals may be banned from applying for asylum in the UK.

This applies to anyone arriving in the UK without prior permission, i.e. anyone traveling in a small boat or lorry. This is true even if your goal is to seek asylum and you have legitimate grounds to do so.

The new law allows these people to be immediately sent 4,000 miles away to Rwanda in East Africa, where their asylum claims can be processed. By law, they may be granted refugee status and permitted to remain in Rwanda.

What's wrong with Rwandan law?

The law has been the subject of intense controversy and political debate.

In November 2023, the UK Supreme Court ruled that the program was illegal and violated the European Convention on Human Rights. This is because it was judged that there was a risk that real refugees would be deported to their home countries and suffer harm. The ruling also cited concerns about Rwanda's human rights record.

The final bill, passed late on Monday, ordered the court to ignore parts of the Human Rights Act and other British and international regulations, including the Refugee Convention, that prevent deportations to Rwanda, the BBC reported.

Human rights groups have said they will file a legal challenge against the deportation of the people to Rwanda as soon as possible. This may result in delays to your removal flight.

More Hailey Ott

Haley Ott is a CBS News Digital International Correspondent based in the CBS News London bureau.

