UK weather: Saturday could be the hottest day of the year as temperatures reach 26C | uk news





Temperatures this weekend could reach as high as 26 degrees, with Saturday likely to be the hottest day of the year.

Forecasters said temperatures will rise over the next few days before reaching a peak over the weekend, with mostly sunny skies expected across England and Wales.

The Met Office said maximum temperatures in southern England could rise to 26C by Saturday. The hottest temperature recorded so far this year was Santon Downham in Suffolk, where it hit 23.4C last Thursday.

Forecasters said high pressure would push northwards throughout the week, bringing warmer and drier weather after the bank holiday weekend dissipation.

Met Office meteorologist Amy Bokota said: “High pressure is expected to hit the UK for the rest of this week and into the weekend.”

“The high pressure will bring dry and settled weather, with warm air lingering over the UK providing pleasantly warm temperatures. There is good confidence that the high pressure will persist until the weekend.

“Temperatures are expected to rise over the next few days, peaking on Saturday.”

Check the latest weather forecast for your location.

Scotland and Northern Ireland are also set to enjoy warm spring weather, with 22C expected in Glasgow on Saturday.

Parts of northern England will still see cloudy skies, and a moving patch of high pressure is likely to bring prolonged rainfall to parts of Northern Ireland and northern Scotland, Met Office spokesman Grahame Madge said.

But clearer skies may not last for long. In its long-term outlook for May 21, the Met Office said Sunday “will be the last dry, sunny day for some time with warm sunshine for most people.”

He added, “After Sunday, the weather is expected to change again and changeable weather across the country,” adding, “More rain and showers are expected.”

“Rainfall amounts may be above average for most areas, with heavy rain at times and possible thundershowers. Temperatures are also expected to be close to average for May.”

