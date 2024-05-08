US Open 2024 Local Qualifiers – Sacconnesset GC





By: Stephen Hanjack

[email protected]

FALMOUTH, Mass. (May 7, 2024) On Tuesday, 72 players competed in local US Open qualifying at Sacconnesset Golf Club (Falmouth, MA) in hopes of moving closer to the 2024 US Open.

For Raymond Dennehy (Oak Hill CC) and Arthur Zelmati (George Wright GC), the day – and golf for that matter – seemed stress-free. Dennehy took medalist honors with a superb score of 67 (-5), while Zelmati posted a score of 70 (-2).

In the playoffs, Will Frodigh (Dedham Country & Polo Club) and Nick Maccario (GreatHorse) both progressed, taking very different paths to do so. Frodigh was the only professional to progress in the local qualifiers at Sacconnesset.

Tuesday's qualifiers will now compete in the US Open Final Qualifier, which is 36 holes and played at 13 different venues. The 2024 US Open will be played at Pinehurst No. 2 in Pinehurst, North Carolina.

Online: Results | Home of the US Open local qualifiers| Home Mass golf

On a day that could only be described as perfect, UConn's Raymond Dennehy looked perfect. Dennehy is no stranger to the Mass Golf scene, but comes into 2024 as a new man. Having just completed his junior year at UConn, one has to wonder if there is something in the water at Storrs, and perhaps the success of the UConn basketball team is contagious.

Playing for the UConn golf team, Dennehy is coming off a T16 finish in the Big East tournament, the Huskies' best. However, it was the ability to play for himself and not have to worry about disappointing his teammates that freed him on Tuesday.

“It was going to be 66 or 82, there was no in-between,” Dennehy said. “It was one of those where I was like, 'I'm going to hit the driver all over the place and go for every flag, and see if I can get through this today.'”

That's what he did.

This won't be the first time Dennehy has participated in the US Open final qualifier, but it is the first time he will be there as a player. He once caddied for Oak Hill member Ethan Whitney, but he's eager to see how his game compares to the best of the rest.

“It's awesome. It's super surreal. But the work is not finished. added Dennehy. “It’ll be cool to see how my game compares to the other guys.”

Raymond Dennehy and Christian Emmerich discover the 14th green of Sacconnesset GC during local US Open qualifying (Photo: Mass Golf)

With a purse of $20 million, life-changing money is up for grabs at the US Open. One of those who is no longer interested in money is Arthur Zelmati, who is designated to return to his amateur status in August and is officially participating in this championship as an amateur.

No longer playing for a living, Zelmati seemed to be enjoying a stress-free day in Cape Town. Not the case.

“Absolutely not.” said Zelmati when asked if Tuesday's round was as enjoyable as it looked. “The greens were so fast, it made putting so defensive.”

His calm demeanor and steady play will do Zelmati good as he makes his third appearance ('09, '18) in the final qualifiers.

Arthur Zelmati will make his third appearance at the US Open final qualifier after progressing via local qualifying at Sacconnesset. (Photo: Mass Golf)

Watching Will Frodigh in the playoffs, you would never have known he was coming off a 5 hour layoff. Being in the second group of the day, Frodigh finished his round around 12:30 p.m. The playoffs didn't start until 5:50 p.m.

Competing against Nick Maccario and Ryan Brown (Cape Cod National) in the 3-on-2 playoff, Frodigh was by far the sharpest of the three. A perfect drive on the first playoff hole (hole 17, Par 4) was followed by a magnificent high draw to 6 feet. The birdie putt failed to fall, but the concentration never wavered.

On the second playoff hole (Hole 18, Par 5), Frodigh hammered his drive down the right side of the fairway. His second shot was also well struck, almost reaching the putting surface in two. He then bit off a corner of a tight three-foot lie. He then easily negotiated the birdie putt – the only one in the group to do so – and thus obtained his ticket to the final qualifications.

Nick Maccario also had to wait 4 hours. Unlike Frodigh, Maccario ran into trouble early in the playoffs and was forced to rely on his experience and patience to stay alive. His tee shot on the first playoff hole stayed left and found the trees. From among the trees and at 141 yards, Maccario showed off his elite scrambling skills. A low, hooked shot landed just short and bounced onto the green. A two putt was enough to survive and advance.

On the second playoff hole, Maccario ran into trouble again, this time in the fairway bunker. Unable to reach the green in two, he was forced to play back and made par, tying Brown.

With Frodigh advancing, Maccario and Brown returned to the 17th for a third playoff hole. This time, Maccario took the more conventional route, splitting the fairway and wedging it to the green. Brown again found the green's left bunker, but couldn't get it up and down, setting the stage for Maccario. A simple two-putt effort was good for a par and would send Maccario to the final qualifier for a third straight year.

Nick Maccario hits a splendid recovery shot on the first playoff hole to help save par. (Photo: Mass Golf)

COMPLETE LIST OF SACCONNESSET GC QUALIFIERS AND ALTERNATES

QUALIFIER (Names; Cities)

Raymond Dennehy (a), Princeton, MA; 67 (-5)

Arthur Zelmati (a/r), France/Boston, MA; 70 (-2)

Will Frodigh, Westwood, MA; 71 (-1)*

Nick Maccario (a), Haverhill, MA; 71 (-1)*

ALTERNATIVES (In order)

Ryan Brown (a), Boston, MA; 71 (-1)

Kevin Gately (a), Pembroke, MA; 72 (F)*

*Advanced to playoff (Frodigh 2nd playoff hole, Maccario 3rd playoff hole, Gately 1st playoff hole)

SACCONNESSET GOLF CLUB

Located less than 10 miles from the Bourne Bridge, Sacconnesset offers a great test of golf, stretching over 7,000 yards from the championship tees. The club prides itself on its design and layout by world-class golf architect Rees Jones. The course is scenic, meticulously maintained and stays true to the terrain offered at most of the great Cape Cod layouts.

Sacconnesset is one of four original Rees Jones designs in Massachusetts (Nantucket GC, Pinehills GC, Blackstone National GC). Jones has also performed restoration/remodeling work at 5 other Massachusetts clubs (Marshfield CC, Nashawtuc CC, New Seabury Dunes, New Seabury Ocean and The Country Club).

The course has hosted several grassroots golf events over the years, including the 2017 Massachusetts Open (won by Jason Thresher) and the 2016 Massachusetts Mid-Amateur Championship (won by Matt Parziale).

The 18th hole of Sacconnesset GC is a par 5 that can play up to 570 meters. (Photo: Mass Golf) ABOUT THE 2024 US OPEN The 2024 edition of the US Open will mark the 124th edition of the event. This year, 10,052 entries were accepted by the USGA, marking the third time more than 10,000 entries have been accepted for the US Open. Eligibility: Open to any professional or amateur whose Handicap Index does not exceed 0.4. Those who pass the local qualifiers will move on to the final qualifiers, which will be played on May 20 (3 sites) and June 3 (10 sites). The championship itself will be played at Pinehurst Resort & CC (Course #2) in Pinehurst, North Carolina, June 13-16. This will be the third time that the US Open will be played at Pinehurst No. 2 (1999 – Payne Stewart; 2014 – Martin Kaymer). The USGA announced May 2 that three-time U.S. Open champion Tiger Woods had accepted a special exemption into the championship. .

SOCIAL NETWORKS

For the latest updates on all Mass Golf events, visit MassGolf.org or follow Mass Golf on Facebook, X and Instagram at @PlayMassGolf.

