Biden says US will not transfer offensive weapons if Israel invades Rafah





President Joe Biden said Wednesday that the United States would not provide Israel with certain weapons and artillery shells if its army invades Rafah, a town in southern Gaza where more than a million people are sheltering.

If the Israeli military launches a ground offensive in Rafah, the administration will not provide the weapons that have historically been used to deal with Rafah and the towns, Biden said in a CNN interview.

We are not going to provide the weapons and artillery shells used, Biden said.

The move would mark a shift in U.S. policy toward the war, although Biden said the United States would “continue to ensure that Israel is secure in terms of Iron Dome and its ability to respond to attacks.

Biden also said Israel used 2,000-pound bombs, the type his administration stopped in a planned expedition last week, to kill Palestinian civilians.

Civilians have been killed in Gaza because of these bombs and other ways they attack population centers, he said when asked about the suspension of U.S. arms shipments to Israel.

NBC News reported that the White House last week halted an offensive weapons shipment that included 1,800 2,000-pound bombs and 1,700 500-pound bombs, according to a senior administration official.

An Israeli official told NBC News that there was deep frustration within the Israeli government over the decision, as the Israeli military prepares to launch an expected ground offensive in Rafah.

The country's ambassador to the United Nations, Gilad Erdan, said the U.S. pause was a very disappointing, if not frustrating, decision. He suggested in an interview with Israel's Channel 12 that the decision was the result of domestic political pressure on Biden.

Israel's right-wing National Security Minister, Itamar Ben Gvir, proposed a tougher response. “Hamas Biden,” he said in an article on X that drew sharp criticism from Israeli opposition leader Yair Lapid and others.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the country's army would enter the city with or without a deal with Hamas.

Israel is demanding that Rafah be excluded from a ceasefire deal, according to four current and one former U.S. officials close to the discussions.

Netanyahu's government refuses to accept a deal unless it can continue military operations in Rafah, even during a ceasefire, the officials said.

An Israeli official denied the characterization, citing recent remarks by Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, who said: “This operation will continue until we eliminate Hamas in the Rafah region and throughout the Gaza Strip. Gaza or until the return of the first hostage. »

Biden reiterated his opposition to the Rafah offensive in calls with Netanyahu, according to White House readouts of their conversations.

Biden also discussed his administration's work with Arab states regarding the war between Israel and Hamas, saying in the CNN interview that “five leaders of the Arab community were ready to help rebuild Gaza, ready to help transition to a two-state solution.

Asked if the leaders would help govern the region, Biden said they would work to “maintain security and peace while building a real, non-corrupt Palestinian Authority.”

Megan Lebowitz

Courtney Kube, Carol E. Lee, Andrea Mitchell, Raf Sanchez and the Associated Press contributed.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/white-house/biden-confirms-american-bombs-killed-palestinian-civilians-rcna151377 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos