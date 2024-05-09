2024 British Open Pool Championship | There are only 64 people left in Telford.





Only 64 players remain after day three of the BetVictor 2024 UK Open Pool Championship at Telford International Center, with Eklent Kai continuing his title defense all the way to the single elimination stage on live broadcasts around the world, including on DAZN, Viaplay and Sky Sports in the UK I'm doing it.

Bracket/Score

buy a ticket

Kai secured his place with a 9-6 win over Denmark's Viking Mickey Krause and joined some of the World Nine-Ball Tour's best players including Francisco Sánchez Ruiz, Shane van Bonning, Fedor Gorst and Joshua Piller in the last 64. .

It was a tough match for all of the Mosconi Cup captains, with Skyler Woodward making a great comeback to rack up five after being down 8-4. Meanwhile, Jayson Shaw missed a 7-7 to 6-9 combo after leveraging Besar Spanhiu and barely managed to secure his spot after Shaw executed a carom to gain the lag and regain control.

Ko Pin Yi and Ko Ping Chung secured their places in Tables 1 and 2 side by side with 9-3 wins, while Ko Ping Han was eliminated from the tournament with an 8-7 defeat against Petr Urban.

Kledio Kai, the defending champion's brother, maintained his winning momentum with a 9-2 victory over Germany's Thorsten Hohmann. Carlo Biado also dominated the rankings once again with a 9-0 win over Phuong Nam Pham, advancing to the round of 64.

James Aranas and the Austrian trio of Albin Ouschan, Mario He and Max Lechner fell into the losers' bracket but pulled together in a 'second chance' match to secure a spot in tomorrow's single-elimination stage.

Snooker champion Garry Wilson went one step further in the tournament with a tight 9-8 win over two-time World Pool Masters champion David Alcaide. Alcaide moved on to loser status but could not find redemption, losing to Tobias Bongers. Among the casualties of the third day were Ralf Souquet, Pia Filler, Sanjin Pehlivanovic, Moritz Neuhausen and Karl Boyes.

No draw in last 64 games

The last 64 game draw came as play was completed by round selection, including a delicious encounter between defending champions Eklent Kai and Mario He. Other notable ties include Jayson Shaw and Tobias Bonger, and Wiktor Zielinski and Alvin Anggito.

Full draws and live rack-by-rack scoring can be found at www.wntlivescores.com during the event.

You can watch matches from broadcasters around the world from anywhere in the world, live on Matchroom.Live and on the Matchroom Pool and Multi Sport YouTube channels in your chosen region. UK fans can watch the opening four days on Matchroom.Live and Matchroom YouTube, as well as the final two days on Sky Sports. Fans in the United States and Brazil can watch live 6 days a week on DAZN, while fans in Scandinavia, the Baltics, Poland, the Netherlands and Iceland can watch live on Viaplay.

Find out where you can watch in your country here.

_______________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Spectators can watch the action live from the Telford International Center seven days a week. Daily tickets will be available starting on the 22nd, and fans can take advantage of weekend passes for just $50 for the final two days. Secure your tickets here.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://matchroompool.com/uk-open-pool-championship/38086/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos