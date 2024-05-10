What we know about the weapons the United States is sending to Israel





President Biden suspended the shipment of bombs to Israel to prevent them from being used in the assault on the city of Rafah. Administration officials said 1,800 2,000-pound bombs and 1,700 500-pound bombs had been held back and the administration was studying whether to hold back future transfers.

The United States is by far Israel's largest arms supplier and accelerated deliveries after the Hamas attacks on October 7. It's difficult to determine exactly how much Israel received, but here's a closer look at what we know.

What happened after October 7?

Since October 7, the United States has sent tens of thousands of weapons to Israel. For the most part, this has accelerated supplies already committed under contracts, many of which have long been approved by Congress and the State Department, according to Bradley Bowman, a military expert at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies in Washington.

What the United States began doing almost immediately was sending an extraordinary flow of weapons, said Mr. Bowman, a former U.S. Army officer.

According to a report from the Foundation for Defense of Democracies, there were so many arms shipments to Israel that a senior Pentagon official said the Defense Department sometimes had difficulty finding enough cargo planes to deliver them.

Pete Nguyen, a Pentagon spokesman, said in an email that recent aid included precision-guided munitions, artillery munitions, medical supplies and other categories of critical equipment.

He added that the United States has pumped billions of dollars into security assistance to Israel since the Oct. 7 attacks.

How much has been made public?

Lawmakers and media outlets have recently criticized the lack of public information about the sales. The Defense Ministry has so far issued only two press releases, on December 9 and 29, on the approval of emergency military sales to Israel, while it lists much of the military equipment sent in Ukraine in a regularly updated information sheet.

As noted in these press releases, the aid sent to Israel from October 7 to December 29 included 52,229 M795 155-millimeter artillery shells, 30,000 M4 howitzer propellant charges, 4,792 M107 155-mm artillery shells. and 13,981 M830A1 120mm artillery shells. tank cartridges.

