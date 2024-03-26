Stock Market Today: Live Updates

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange.

Stock futures are up slightly Tuesday evening after a losing session on Wall Street that pushed the indices further away from record levels.

Futures contracts linked to Dow Jones Industrial Average added 84 points, or 0.2%. S&P 500 Futures Contracts And Nasdaq 100 Futures each also increased by 0.2%.

These movements follow a negative day for the three main indices. THE Dow slipped by almost 0.1%, while the Nasdaq Composite fell 0.4% as technology stocks struggled. With a drop of 0.3%, the S&P500 experienced its third consecutive day of down trading.

The action comes after the three major indexes all closed at record highs last week. But despite the recent pullback, all three averages are still on track to finish the trading month and quarter, both of which end with Thursday's closing bell, in the green.

“Valuations could kind of bring us back to reality,” said Robert Schein, chief investment officer at Blanke Schein Wealth Management. But “long term, this rally makes sense and there is a lot of momentum due to liquidity.”

As of Tuesday's close, the S&P 500 Index gained 2.1% for the month and 9.1% for the quarter. The Nasdaq climbed 1.4% in March and 8.7% over the three-month period, while the Dow gained 0.7% and 4.2% in the respective periods.

Traders will be watching for comments from Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller on Wednesday evening. No closely monitored economic data is expected on Wednesday.

Later in the week, investors will watch data on jobless claims, gross domestic product and consumer confidence on Thursday. While the market is closed on Good Friday, the focus will be on publications related to personal income, consumer spending and personal consumption expenditures expected in the morning.