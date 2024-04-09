Business
Stock market today: Wall Street advances as bond yields fall ahead of inflation report
NEW YORK (AP) U.S. stock indexes are up slightly Tuesday, on track for another quiet day before potential fireworks later in the week.
The S&P 500 was up 0.3% at the start of the session, a day after remaining almost at a standstill. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 67 points, or 0.2%, as of 9:35 a.m. Eastern Time, and the Nasdaq Composite Index was up 0.4%.
Oil prices also remained sluggish and little changed, while Treasury yields eased somewhat in the bond market. Traders are making their final moves before the second half of the week brings several potentially market-moving reports, including Wednesday's highly anticipated update on U.S. consumer inflation. Large US companies will also begin publishing their reports on the profits they made during the first three months of the year.
The question hanging over Wall Street is whether inflation will cool enough to convince the Federal Reserve to make the interest rate cuts that traders are demanding and betting on. Some doubts have crept in following a series of warmer-than-expected economic reports, and traders now expect only two or three rate cuts this year. Some even mention the possibility of zero reductions. That's down from forecasts of six or seven reductions at the start of the year, according to CME Group data.
The Fed's main interest rate is at its highest level in more than two decades, and the fear is that rates too high for too long could cause a recession.
If fewer cuts occur this year, the onus will be on companies to generate strong earnings growth to justify the sharp moves in stock prices since the fall. The S&P 500 soared more than 20% from November to March and set several records along the way. Critics say stock prices look expensive by several measures, and either earnings need to rise or interest rates need to fall to make them more reasonable.
Bank of America strategists expect Wednesday's inflation update to show a slowdown after ignoring food and energy prices, which can zigzag sharply. Such an outcome would likely raise traders' expectations for a June rate cut, which the market currently views as slightly better than a coin toss probability.
Although rising oil prices this year have sparked concerns about a knock-on effect on inflation, oil is likely to rise well above levels seen even during the Russia-L. Ukraine to have a significant impact on underlying inflation, according to Bank of America rates strategist. » Meghan Swiber said in a report from BofA Global Research.
Benchmark U.S. crude added 0.1% to $86.50 a barrel, taking its gain for the year so far to almost 21%. Brent crude, the international standard, rose 0.1% to $90.43.
Besides oil, metal prices have also risen this year, and gold in particular has hit record highs. Mining companies helped lead the S&P 500 with some of the index's biggest gains. Newmont rose 3.3% and Freeport-McMoRan rose 3%.
Norfolk Southern rose 1.9% even though the railroad reported preliminary first-quarter results that fell short of analysts' expectations.
It also agreed to pay $600 million in a class-action lawsuit related to a fiery train derailment last year in eastern Ohio. The company said the agreement, if approved by the court, will resolve all class action claims within a 20-mile radius of the derailment and personal injury claims within a 10-mile radius for those who choose to participate in it.
On the bond market, the yield on 10-year Treasury bills fell to 4.38% from 4.42% Monday evening.
In Europe, stock indexes were mixed ahead of Thursday's European Central Bank decision on interest rates. Many investors expect rates to remain stable.
Stock indexes were also mixed in Asia, with Tokyo's Nikkei 225 jumping 1.1% but South Korea's Kospi falling 0.5%.
___
AP writers Matt Ott and Zimo Zhong contributed.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.mychamplainvalley.com/news/business/ap-business/ap-stock-market-today-asia-stocks-rise-with-market-focus-on-signs-of-interest-rate-cut/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Stock market today: Wall Street advances as bond yields fall ahead of inflation report
- Google Cloud Next 2024 Day 1 — All the latest news and updates live
- President Joko Widodo watches arrivals at the train station on Monday
- Men's golf third after day one at Tiger Intercollegiate
- French diver takes a tumble in front of President Macron
- Man dies after suspected assault in Raymond Terrace, 29-year-old in police custody
- Google finally enables new global Find My Device network for Android
- The European Court rules on climate change issues in Switzerland, Portugal, France
- Reform UK has been criticized for differing views on funding the NHS and reaching net zero | british reform
- Bill Maher debates with Star Wars actor whether today's young people are “fragile”: “It's not their fault”
- The World's Greatest Unifier: Club Sports at UNM: UNM Newsroom
- 5 2024 Bridesmaid Dress Trends That Are Expected to Dominate This Year, According to a Fashion Expert