Chinese threat actor engaged in multi-year DNS resolver investigative effort





Although it is inadvisable and unsafe to use a fully qualified domain that you do not own as your internal Active Directory domain, some organizations have historically done so out of convenience. Let's say, for example, that an organization does not own the domain name that is the acronym of its full name followed by .com or .org, because that domain was registered decades ago, in the early days of the Internet . However, he chooses to use it internally on his Windows network because it is easy to remember and type and it is not intended to be viewed externally. However, networks are complex and their topology changes over time. So, at some point, an internal application or computer outside the network might start making queries for that domain on the open Internet, exposing information about the network. The organization could also accidentally expose an internal DNS resolver (a server intended to resolve DNS for local clients) to the Internet or open a port in its router or firewall to direct the DNS query to an internal resolver. This then becomes an “open resolver” on the Internet and open resolvers are resources that attackers can abuse to launch DDoS attacks via techniques such as DNS reflection and amplification. Normally, MX record queries for a domain would be forwarded by a DNS resolver to the authoritative DNS server for that domain. If the domain does not have an MX record, the response will be an NXDOMAIN error (domain does not exist). This should be the case for most queries sent by Muddling Meerkat, as they query IP addresses across the Internet for MX records for non-existent subdomains, likely in an attempt to identify open resolvers within networks that would accept their requests. Great Firewall of China DNS Injection What Infoblox researchers observed was that the IP addresses making the queries were primarily Chinese and did not appear to be spoofed, making it more likely that the group was using dedicated servers to carry out the survey. Additionally, some of the chosen target domains had their authoritative nameservers also hosted in China. This means that the GFW was in the routing path of these requests and could therefore inject responses. Normally, GFW is known to inject fake DNS responses for domains and websites that the government does not want users to access and these responses will direct queries to a series of IP addresses likely controlled by the government. Infoblox noticed similar GFW behavior for MX requests initiated by Muddling Meerkat, where instead of NXDOMAIN errors, the responses included Chinese IP addresses that didn't actually have port 53 open, so these weren't either DNS servers. This was confusing as this is the first time GFW has spoofed MX responses and it appears to be doing so for non-existent, randomly generated subdomains which have no censorship value as most of the main targeted domains themselves are inactive and do not broadcast any content. .

