Investors digest the first batch of bank profits





U.S. stocks fell Friday as investors digested the first batch of bank profits.

JPMorgan, Citigroup and Wells Fargo all reported first-quarter profits that beat estimates.

“There appears to be a lot of lingering inflationary pressure, which could probably persist,” said Jamie Dimon, CEO of JPMorgan. Thanks for recording! Access your favorite topics in a personalized feed on the go.



download the app





U.S. stocks fell on Friday as investors digested the first set of first-quarter results with the release of results from major banks. JPMorgan, Wells Fargo and Citigroup all reported first-quarter earnings that beat analysts' estimates, although the results weren't very impressive as shares of JPMorgan and Wells Fargo fell while shares of Citigroup rose. jumped about half a percent. JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon warned that while the stock market is doing well and most economic indicators look favorable, significant risks can still arise at any time. “Looking ahead, we remain alert to a number of important uncertain forces. First, the global landscape is worrying, terrible wars and violence continue to cause suffering, and geopolitical tensions are increasing. Second, there appears to be have a lot of persistent inflationary pressures, which could probably continue,” Dimon said. On the inflation front, prices of U.S. imports rose for the third straight month in March, slightly above consensus estimates, at 0.4% month-over-month. Almost all of the rise in import prices is due to the recent surge in oil prices. Here's where the US indexes stood shortly after the 9:30 a.m. opening bell on Friday: Here's what else is happening today: In commodities, bonds and cryptocurrencies: West Texas Intermediate crude oil jumped 2.60% to $87.23 a barrel. Brent crude, the international benchmark, climbed 2.17% to $91.69 per barrel.

Gold jumped 1.79% to $2,415.20 an ounce.

The 10-year Treasury yield fell 8 basis points to 4.51%.

Bitcoin edged up 0.23% to $70,184.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://markets.businessinsider.com/news/stocks/stock-market-today-investors-digest-first-batch-of-bank-earnings-2024-4 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos