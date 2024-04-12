Trump says he would 'absolutely' testify at his New York criminal trial





WEST PALM BEACH, Florida. Former President Donald Trump told reporters Friday that he will “absolutely” testify at his upcoming secret trial scheduled to begin Monday.

“Yes, I would testify, absolutely,” he said.

Trump, who is charged with 34 counts of first-degree falsifying business records, repeatedly called the trial a “scam” during his news conference at Mar-a-Lago.

Jury selection for the trial, which is expected to last six to eight weeks, begins Monday.

“I'm testifying. I'm telling the truth, I mean, all I can do is tell the truth. And the truth is there's no case,” Trump said.

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump speaks as House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., listens during a news conference, April 12, 2024, in Mar -a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida. Wilfredo Lee / AP

Trump is not required to testify at his own criminal trial. If he chooses to do so, he will be subject to cross-examination by the prosecution, who may question him on a myriad of topics under oath, including the nature of his relationship. with porn star Stormy Daniels.

During the damages trial in the E. Jean Carroll civil case, Trump chose to testify, but the judge in that case significantly limited what he was allowed to say.

On Friday, the judge in the case rejected Trump's attempt to delay the trial because of too much pretrial publicity.

Trump is the first former president to be tried in a criminal case. He is required to be present in court every day the court is in session to participate in his defense, which will significantly limit the time he can devote to his presidential campaign.

Trump held his news conference Friday with House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., where they announced their support for legislation that would prevent noncitizens from voting, an already illegal and incredibly rare practice.

Jake Traylor

Isabelle Schmeler, Adam Reiss, Lisa Rubin and Ginger Gibson contributed.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/donald-trump/trump-absolutely-testify-new-york-criminal-trial-rcna147663 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos