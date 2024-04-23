The stock market is poised for a near-term rebound, but the correction is still not over

The stock market is poised for a near-term rebound, but technical analysts who monitor price charts warn that the correction is not over yet. Stocks were higher on Monday, trying to recover or at least stabilize after last week's losses, when the S&P 500 posted its worst week since March 2023. The broader market index fell more than 5 % from its 52-week high after a recent rise. Inflation reports have raised concerns that interest rates set by the Federal Reserve will remain high for longer than investors expected. Wall Street chart watchers are widely anticipating that stocks are now likely to see a tactical rebound from their recent declines, especially in a busy week of earnings from the biggest tech companies. But they also fear that consolidation is not yet complete. “The washed out and heavily oversold conditions have not extended to the point where we are confident that a true bottom has formed, although a short-term rebound is likely,” technician JC O'Hara wrote on Sunday Chief Market Officer at Roth MKM. The technician said he expects support for stocks to the point where buyers reappear between 4,700 and 4,800 in the S&P 500. That represents a decline of about 3% to 5% from the close of the general market index on Friday, at 4,967.23. “History suggests that we are approaching a tactical low with an increasing likelihood of a rebound,” O'Hara continued. “This may not be the optimal ‘low’ to buy, but selling at this point is not something we recommend.” .SPX YTD mountain S&P 500 Certainly, some observers anticipate a more lasting stock market rally, rather than a simple rebound. Fundstrat's Tom Lee expects stocks to be oversold, saying all the action they need is a positive catalyst moving forward. “I think as long as inflation is better than expected, I think we'll be in a good position to bounce back,” Lee told CNBC's “Squawk Box” on Monday. But other technicians shared a similar view to O'Hara. On Saturday, Oppenheimer's Ari Wald wrote that stocks looked “tactically attractive” but added that the market “needs to stabilize now.” He predicts that the S&P 500 could find support lower at 4,800 points and may not find a true bottom for several weeks. He added that Treasury yields need to stop rising for stocks to start rising again. Unlike O'Hara, however, he predicts that investors can start buying the dip now. “Even though we think the S&P could be 2-4% away from its correction low, the final inflection point could still be several weeks away,” Wald wrote. “Looking ahead, we expect to become increasingly optimistic as we approach summer, as we have shown that first-term election years are typically strongest between June and August.” “For now, investors should take advantage of down days opportunistically and maintain balanced short-term expectations,” Wald added. Meanwhile, BTIG's Jonathan Krinsky said he expects a rebound to “materialize early in the week” as tactical indicators show oversold conditions. But he predicts the selloff will take longer to occur, with a pullback taking the S&P 500 back to 4,700. He pointed out that energy is the best-performing sector. “So far, the SPX correction stands at -5.9% on an intraday basis, exactly the same as the initial decline on August 23 before a multi-week rebound,” Krinsky wrote. “While we don’t expect things to play out the same way from here, it’s worth noting that a similar final pullback would take the SPX to around 4,700.” “While 4,800 is logical support, a breach would also mark the rise to 200-[day moving average] (4674),” Krinsky added. “The July-October correction lasted three months [in 2023]and we are less than a month into this correction. » Furthermore, Rob Ginsberg of Wolfe predicts that there will be a continued rotation in the market, particularly towards value and towards growth.