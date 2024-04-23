Google fires 50 employees following protests over Israeli cloud deal, organizers announce





CNN —

Last week, Google fired another 20 employees for their involvement in protests over its cloud computing contract with the Israeli government, bringing the total number of fired employees to 50, according to groups organizing the demonstrations. became.

No Tech for Apartheid, which organized a protest at Google's offices last Tuesday, said in a statement Monday night that Google has laid off 20 more employees in addition to the 30 it laid off last week. Announced.

No Tech for Apartheid says some of the fired workers were bystanders who did not take part in last Tuesday's sit-in protests at Google's offices in New York and Sunnyvale, Calif. He claims that he did not actively participate in the The statement denounced the mass layoffs as an aggressive and desperate act of retaliation by the tech giants.

A Google spokesperson did not say exactly how many workers were fired due to the protests, but acknowledged additional layoffs in a statement to CNN on Tuesday morning.

Google conducted an investigation on April 16 for a physical disturbance within the building, a spokesperson said. The Google spokesperson added that our investigation into these events has now concluded and we have terminated the employment of additional employees found to have been directly involved in the disruptive activity.

Again, all those whose employment was terminated were personally and conclusively involved in sabotage within the building. “We have carefully reviewed and reaffirmed this,” a Google spokesperson said.

Meanwhile, protest organizers say some of the fired employees did not cause any disruption within Google's offices.

Google's tantrums come as company executives are embarrassed by the strength shown by workers during last Tuesday's historic sit-in and their failure to respond to it, the company says. The group that does not have said in a statement. Now, the company is slamming workers who were physically in the vicinity of the protests, including those who were not involved in the protests at all.

The workers' group also vowed to continue workplace activism at Google, saying they wanted to send a message to company executives that “we will not stop fighting and we will not back down.”

The protests by Google employees over Google's cloud computing contract with the Israeli government come in the wake of an October 7 attack by Hamas militants that killed about 1,200 people in Israel, and an Israeli counterattack in the Gaza Strip. More than six months have passed since at least 34,097 people died. People in the Gaza Strip, according to the latest tally from the Palestinian Ministry of Health. According to the ministry, more than 70% of those killed in Gaza were women and children.

The continuing massacre of civilians in Gaza has deeply divided Americans, and large-scale protests have erupted on college campuses and across American businesses in recent weeks over the U.S. government's and corporate support for Israel.

Last week, in response to protests at Google, CEO Sundar Pichai sent a company-wide memo to employees asking them to keep politics out of the workplace. The CEO told employees this is a business and this is no place for behavior that disturbs colleagues. Pichai went on to ask Googlers not to fight over disruptive issues or discuss politics in the workplace.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2024/04/23/tech/google-fires-employees-protest-israel/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos